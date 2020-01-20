advertisement

BERLIN – Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but will see many more Los Angeles red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Todd Phillips movie “The Joker.”

On January 5, Gudnadottir made history by becoming the first female solo winner of the Golden Globe for best original score since the category’s 1947 introduction.

Lisa Gerrard won the 2000 Gladiator Award but in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.

Gudnadottir has a BAFTA nomination for the same film, won an Emmy in September for the HBO / Sky series “Chernobyl”, is nominated for the biggest music honor, a Grammy, for the same series, and is also an Oscar nominee for “Joker Score”.

“Normally, I spend most of my time in Berlin in my studio or just with my son on the football fields … it’s been amazing how much my ears looked like I had reached the last year, it’s a surprise wonderful, “she told Reuters.

Gudnadottir, who is a successful cellist and singer and who began training four years old, puts her success in a fate of fortune and “great awakening” used by the #metoo movement.

“There’s been a lot of discussion in recent years about the position of women in the film industry, the music industry and in general you know: where are the women?” She said.

The songwriter says it would be great if all these ‘milestones’ she was reaching – she is only the 5th female composer to be nominated for an Oscar in 92 years – were no longer considered as such, but she is grateful for the chance that being part of the changing landscape.

“If a young girl starts writing music as a result, it’s totally worth it,” Gudnadottir said.

Her contribution to “The Joker” went beyond the traditional role of a score writer, who usually creates music after filming is over. In the case of “The Joker,” Gudnadottir was given the script to complete and ended up directly affecting the film’s most iconic moment: bathing in the dance, with its haunting score.

Gudnadottir’s influence on “The Joker” is a reflection of the way she approaches her projects. For “Chernobyl,” she traveled to Lithuania to record inside a nuclear reactor using the reactor as a musical instrument in an effort to capture the sound and feeling of radiation.

When the awards season is over, Gudnadottir, who has a solo album coming out, says she will take a break from film music and return to her roots as a musician.

Grammy winners will be announced on January 26th, the Oscars on February 10th. (Reporting by Oliver Ellrodt and Tanya Wood Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

