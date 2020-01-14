advertisement

January 14, 2020 Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 has become one of the top 10 best-selling cars in the United States and the Chinese market share for electric vehicles has risen to 4.7% in 2019, but there are a few countries that stand out in an even better produced way on a family member basis. One is Norway, which in 2018 achieved an astonishing market share of 42% BEV (fully electric vehicle) and a market share of 56% plug-in (EV). The Netherlands rose nearly as high last month and reached a market share of 54% in December, and the country achieved a market share of 15% for the full year. But, as you can see in the headline, a northern country named Iceland made it clear that the Netherlands was not a threat at all and winning the silver medal was a piece of cake for the island nation because it heralded a huge 25% EV market share in 2019.

Iceland has long been a leader in EV sales as a percentage of total sales in the automotive industry. It has only followed Norway along the S-curve of EV acceptance. Now that Norway has passed 50% EV market share, it is appropriate that Iceland has achieved 25%. I will return to this at the end of the article, but for now let’s go to Iceland.

Best selling electric vehicles in Iceland

The most amazing thing about Iceland’s performance in 2019 is that it has been achieved with very little help from Tesla! While the Tesla Model 3 is by far the EV sales leader in almost every country it sells, it was far at number 14 on the list in Iceland. Because it is a somewhat small market that is not connected to the rest of the world due to the vast ocean and cold, Iceland has not been a priority for Tesla, and I assume this is one of the reasons for a lower acceptance there. However, Tesla opened its first store in Reykjavik in September 2019, so expect 2020 to be a much better year for the Californian automaker.

The big dog in Iceland, just like in some other northern countries, was the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The Outlander PHEV represented 21% of EV sales in Iceland, which is approximately 5% of the total car market, or 1 in every 20 vehicle sales. The solid and consistent Nissan LEAF was # 2, with 10% of the EV market, or about 2.5% of the wider car world. And the Volkswagen e-Golf was slightly behind # 3, with a market share of 7% EV.

Iceland’s EV adoption is certainly partly fueled by the island’s miniature character. It is a very small country that makes every concept of fear of reach even more absurd there than in other places. I assume that high oil prices also play a major role. And it seems that Icelanders have a greater climate awareness than normal people and a generally high level of awareness and education. All of these factors have certainly helped the country reach this almost unparalleled milestone of 25% market share.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXPGzrwMYjQ (/ embed)

Like Norway, one of the great things about rapid EV acceptance in Iceland is that it is already about 100% powered by clean, renewable energy. In total, Iceland must have one of the lightest footprints per capita on the planet.

The irony is that Iceland has reached this new level of EV market share, despite the collapse of the EV market by 16% in 2019! The point is that the market for fossil vehicles has collapsed even more. It fell 32% in 2019 compared to 2018. That helped to see a significant increase in EV market share in the last year of the decade, rising to 25% from 2018’s ~ 19% and 2017’s ~ 14% EV market share.

With the Tesla Model 3 fresh in Iceland, the Tesla Model Y not far away, and a variety of new and upcoming Volkswagen Group models hitting the Icelandic coast, expect 2020 and 2021 to set a new EV market share record for the country . Iceland must continue to follow the road from Norway to EV acceptance along the famous S-curve.

What about the rest of the world?

As I have noted in several articles this month, we have seen that different EV-leading countries follow the same general curve for EV acceptance, despite different incentives and fairly varied EV model distributions within each market. Let’s look at four of these countries in a simple way, showing market share from around 3% year on year:

Norway:

2012 – 3%

2013 – 6%

2014 – 14%

2015 – 22%

2016 – 29%

2017 – 39%

2018 – 49%

2019 – 56%

Iceland:

2015 – 3%

2016 – 5%

2017 – 14%

2018 – 19%

2019 – 25%

The Netherlands:

2017 – 2%

2018 – 6%

2019 – 15%

Sweden:

2015 – 2.6%

2016 – 3.6%

2017 – 5%

2018 – 8%

2019 – 11%

As you can see, it often takes only about two years to go from 3% market share to 15% market share (Sweden is an exception). We only have two markets that have gone higher and it took one and a half to two years to then increase to 25% EV market share. We will see what happens to the Netherlands (whose EV market grew slightly faster than that of Norway or Iceland, but was strongly influenced by EV subsidies that declined the first of this year) and Sweden (whose EV market somewhat has grown more slowly). However, the biggest question is whether the rest of the world will follow these trends.

China, the largest car market in the world and the largest EV market in the world, has reached almost 5% EV market share. Denmark had a market share of 4% in 2019. The UK achieved 3% EV market share in 2019. And many other markets have a market share of around 2% or 3% EV. If most of these markets rise to 15% EV market share in a few years and 25% a few years later, by 2023 we look at a global market share of about 20-25% by 2023, from the maths envelope. I will come back to this in the coming days. For now it is interesting and uplifting to see that Iceland followed the EV adoption curve from Norway almost to the T.

Special thanks to José Pontes and EV Volumes for support with data in this article.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director, editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not (explicitly or implicitly) offer investment advice of any kind about Tesla or another company.









