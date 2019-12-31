advertisement

Don’t ski? Planting snow leaves you cold? What if you slipped into the jewel of the Canadian Rockies?

Whether it’s a blue day or the weather like a snow-covered globe, skating on Lake Louise in Banff National Park is an easy Canadian postcard experience easily accessible from Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise visitor parking.

With Victoria Glacier as the backdrop, hockey games explode organically. Some people just slide around with a hockey stick in their hand for the fun of it.

A small soft lake is unaffordable for the world’s top skiers in late November and early December when the World Cup downhill races are held across the valley at the ski resort.

In its 2016 list of the world’s “most dramatic waterfront spots”, CNN listed Lake Louise No.2 behind the Icebreaker Tower in London and in front of the Eiffel Tower ice rink in Paris at No. 3.

If the peaks around Temple, White and Niblock weren’t picturesque enough, the Louisiana Lake Ice Magic Festival rose to selfie January 17-27 when an ice castle sculpture adorns the skating rink.

The weather dictates the length of the Lake Louise skating season, but from roughly December to April the ice of the nearest lake hotel is cleared of snow every day and lit for night skating.

“One of the best times to go ice skating is to sunrise or sunset against the stunning backdrop of Lake Louise Mountain,” says Chateau’s senior marketing manager James Fraser.

“An even better time to go is in the evening under the stars and moonlight.”

Bring your own skates, hockey sticks and helmets or rent a package. Rental rates are $ 20 – $ 30 for adults and $ 10 – $ 20 for children. A hockey stick is $ 5. A helmet is complimentary with a complete rental skating kit.

Be aware Louise’s ice is created by Mother Nature and not in the controlled environment of a hockey arena.

In case of heavy snowfall, it can be difficult for the leaves to keep up and there may be rough patches and bumps under the snow.

After the lake surface begins to freeze in the fall, the hotel team regularly tests the thickness of the ice.

“They use an ice auger to safely drill the ice surface and have measuring tools and an ice tracking document to monitor and record the ice thickness at various points around the lake,” Fraser says.

“The standard measurements are three inches of ice for a single person to walk on, eleven inches of ice to support ice rink construction machinery, and twenty inches of ice for him to support the ice castle that is built each winter, just before Christmas. “

It’s a reward for a skater when freezing temperatures provide the right thickness of ice before heavy snow arrives.

These conditions open more skating rinks to a lake that reflects the surrounding peaks as a mirror.

“This is a rare case, usually occurring once every three or four years,” Fraser says. “The conditions must be fair, and Mother Nature must cooperate.”

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

