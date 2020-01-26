advertisement

In a premiere for Indian sports, the Indian ice skater Vishwaraj Jadeja won four medals at the Winter World Masters Games in Innsbruck, Austria. His count included three silver and one bronze.

Vishwaraj won silver in the 3 km, 5 km and 10 km races, while he finished third in the 1 km race and won bronze. The races were held under challenging conditions. For example, the 10 km and 1 km races in rain and snow took place at temperatures around zero, which can put a lot of strain on the body.

Vishwaraj then said, “I started the race after a long break. This year is about to comeback.”

In January 2019, Vishwaraj set an unofficial world record for the highest ice speed (5 km) at Lake Tso Moriri in Leh, one of the highest frozen lakes in the world at an altitude of 4,500 meters.

Vishwaraj wants to compete in the Asian Winter Games and Olympic Winter Games. He said, “There is no long-distance ice skating infrastructure in India, which is why these medals feel special.”

