STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A new ice rink is starting to take shape in the center of Stroudsburg.

The municipality hopes to open the winter attraction near Courthouse Square next month.

The perimeter of the ice rink is installed on North 6th Street.

Municipal officials are just waiting for the lining for the center. Some enthusiastic skaters also wait for winter weather. Some worry that this will not fill and freeze due to higher than normal temperatures.

People who live in the neighborhood are happy to see the project come true.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, there are nearby schools here so that kids can come here to skate,” said Ellen O’Keeffee.

Stroudsburg city officials first announced plans for the ice rink in the summer after part-time resident and Olympic gold medalist figure skater Brian Boitano had presented the idea to the mayor of Stroudsburg.

Shirley Strunk from Stroudsburg is delighted to bring her grandchildren when the ice rink is ready.

“I think it’s a great idea, great for kids, not old people like me, but great for kids!” Strunk said.

The plan is to have this ice rink open next month, but with the mild winter we have had, some wonder if it will ever be cold enough.

Before the ice rink can be filled with water, a liner and a temporary fence must be installed. Both are expected to be delivered and installed later this month.

The ice rink cost around $ 8,000. A grant from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau covered the costs.

40,986761

-75.194625

.

