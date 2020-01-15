advertisement

Hollywood heavyweight Ice Cube knows how much next Friday means for culture. The hip-hop veteran recognized the 20th anniversary of the cult classic.

Key facts: Tuesday Cube hit Instagram to greet the special date with a photo of the Friday night star John Witherspoon.

On a related note: In October 2019, everyone from Lloyd Banks of the G-Unit to the next actor on Friday Michael Blackson reacted to the unexpected death of Witherspoon.

Wait, there is more: A few hours earlier, Witherspoon’s Twitter page announced his unexpected death.

It is with great sadness that we have to tweet, but our husband and father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to everyone who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always and forever.

Before you leave: For the past few decades, John has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian and starred in Friday’s television series, Wayans Brothers and The Boondocks.

Witherspoon was perhaps best known for his role as cranky dad of Ice Cube during the 1995 breakthrough on Friday. He also appeared in the suites Next Friday and Friday after, and was to resume his role in the last final episode of the franchise titled Last Friday. Witherspoon also voiced Gramps on the cult animated series The Boondocks. (Deadline)

