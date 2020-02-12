advertisement

Nitin Menon is the only Indian on the ICC’s umpire list for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, which will feature six women as umpires.

As previously announced, India’s GS Lakshmi will be the first referee at a global ICC event. Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams are the referees named for the eight-team competition.

Williams and Shaun George will be at the high-profile tournament opening match between Australia and India on February 21, shortly after he became the first woman to serve as the third referee in a men’s international cricket match, the ICC said in a press release on Wednesday With.

Polosak, who was the first referee at an ODI for men last year, will work with Menon on February 22 in the game between the former West Indies champion and the first-time Thai referee. Lakshmi will also serve as a referee for two months after becoming the first referee in an ODI for men.

“This is the greatest compliment to female match officers at a single event, and the progress we have made is encouraging. They have reached the highest level because of their skill and hard work,” said Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager, Referee and referee.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel referee Chris Broad will be the event’s oldest referee. Steve Bernard is also a referee. The other referees for the tournament are Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Ahsan Raza, Langton Rusere and Alex Wharf.

The dates for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league phase and the dates for the final will be confirmed after the semi-finals.

Match Officials at the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2020

Referee: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad and GS Lakshmi.

Referee: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.

