advertisement

Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch are the six cities in New Zealand that host the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup.

The tournament, which will host 31 matches between February 6 and March 7, will be played in the final at Hagley Oval, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Hamilton and Tauranga will host the semi-finals.

Andrea Nelson, CEO of the Women’s World Cup, said she was pleased to announce the six host cities for a truly national event.

advertisement

“Our goal was to ensure that all 31 games were played at the best locations, which included a geographical distribution that allowed as many Kiwi sports fans as possible to get involved in the tournament,” said Nelson.

READ |

ICC U-19 World Cup: New Zealand and Afghanistan reach the quarter-finals

“We are absolutely thrilled with the result of this robust process and the cities that are now included,” she added.

Newly appointed New Zealand captain Sophie Devine said on Thursday that the chance to host a World Cup on home soil is an incredible opportunity.

The full schedule will be announced when the event officially opens in March.

England will travel to New Zealand as defending champion after beating India in a vibrant final at the legendary Lord’s in 2017.

,

advertisement