The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World T20 in 2018 was a grudge, an opportunity for India to take revenge for last year’s World Cup final and to clear up Lords’ injustice. But the result in Antigua that evening was not much different. India appeared to be panicking again, crashing from 89 for two to 112. England went home with 17 balls and eight gates in hand. It was a fight.

What followed was an ugly post-mortem, a bitter public statement of grievances, when India’s decision to leave Mithali Raj out of Game XI broke out into controversy. Fifteen months later, an apparently happier, revived Indian team is starting their campaign to lift the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. Coach W.V. Raman promises a different approach, and the presence of some talented young players has increased the prospect of a successful tournament.

Confident: India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach W. V. Raman speak at a press conference before the team’s departure for the T20 World Championship for women. – Prashant Nakwe

At the team’s press conference in Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur discussed the problem of staying calm under stress. “We have been pretty close in the last two World Championships. The only thing we have to consider is how we can deal with the pressure in the tournaments,” she said. “This time we don’t want to focus on a big tournament, we just want to focus on our skills. This will be important to us and if we focus on these things we will get better results. “

India’s results in the shortest format since the end of the World T20 2018 have not been spectacular. The team suffered series defeats against New Zealand and England. But strong series victories against South Africa and the West Indies have restored hope.

India’s top 4 in Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet look more solid than ever. Rodrigues has become a mainstay of eyelash last year. Since the beginning of 2019, she has been India’s second highest goal scorer at T20Is and third highest goal scorer at ODIs. Harmanpetre’s form was indifferent, but there is no doubt about her class. Shafali, who was drafted at the age of 15, was excellent in the T20 Challenger Trophy, where she beat an undefeated 48-ball 89 in the final. Mandhana has been India’s leading goal scorer by far since the end of the World T20 2018. She is without a doubt the team’s most important batsman. The all-rounders Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey add depth, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Pooja Yadav offer spin bowling opportunities.

CLOCK |

W.V. Raman: The way things are, girls will see cricket as a career option in the future

India defeated England in the opening game of the Tri-Nation Women T20 Series in Canberra, but its challenges at the T20 World Cup will be significant. Australia and England, the teams that have more finals in the tournament than anyone else, will again be the leading competitors. Australia, the defending champion and the world’s best team, has won four of the last five editions of the tournament and is the favorite in many eyes to win the title again. This is a strong outfit with three of the best batters in the world in Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. Megan Schutt is the world’s best T20I bowler and the remarkable Ellyse Perry is the world’s best all-rounder. Australia could be under pressure as a host, but few would bet against the team it can’t overcome.

In last year’s Women’s Ashes, Lanning’s women defeated England, the latter winning just one out of seven games across all formats. But Heather Knight’s side is now a rejuvenated outfit. “We have made many changes since the ashes,” she said before England left for Australia. “We have really changed our approach as a site. As individuals in the team, we have taken on more responsibility and are really clear about how we want to proceed in the future.”

Knight led the way in the second match of Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series, smashing a 45-ball 78 before defeating Ellyse Perry in the Super Over when her team defeated Australia. It will give England a huge boost in confidence that will lead to the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, wants to make a name for itself in Australia after failing to reach the semi-finals of the previous edition. The team has teamed up with Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, which may make life more difficult again, but there is experience with Devine and Suzie Bates, the world’s best T20I batsman, while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu is back in action afterwards Take a break for the birth of your daughter.

Sophie Devine. – GETTY IMAGES

The West Indies started the previous edition on home soil with a bang and won four out of four in the group stage, but Stafanie Taylor’s women bumped into Australia in the semi-finals. Taylor has returned to the side after an injury break for this tournament, as has experienced all-rounder Deandra Dottin. The Caribbean are in Group B with England, South Africa, Thailand and Pakistan.

Thailand’s qualification is a remarkable story. Cricket is barely represented in the country, but the Thais shocked Scotland’s qualifier last year and defeated Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals when they competed in their very first global event in the sport. The captain, Sornnarin Tippoch, has a softball background, as do some of her teammates. The Cricket Association of Thailand has been instrumental in recruiting such players.

“Maybe five years ago nobody really cared what we would do, but now there is more social media coverage and the world is recognized,” Tippoch told the ICC last year. “It rubs against other people. It’s about having the same end goal, working hard on what you believe in, and trying to achieve it as a team. Everyone has this general focus on what we’re trying to do. “

After Harshal Pathak, a former strike coach from Harmanpreet, was appointed Thailand coach in November 2018, the team grew by leaps and bounds. “When I got there, I didn’t have to find anyone, they were already there,” he told the ICC. “They were talented, they had the ability to do what it takes to go to a higher level. It was just the fine-tuning that we did. Of course, we worked on some technical aspects that needed to be improved and made more consistent. We have now gone in the right direction with a right purpose. “

Thailand may not win games at the T20 World Cup, but its mere presence at the tournament is a triumph for women’s cricket.

Hope for record participation

The final of the Women’s T20 World Championship will be held on March 8th at the MCG. The organizers hope that the record for the highest participation in a women’s sports match that is currently being played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which hosted 90,185 spectators for the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup between the United States and China, will be broken. It would not be a surprise if this happened.