The forefoot no-ball technology will be used for the first time this month at a global cricket tournament at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

The television referee monitors the landing position of the forefoot after each ball and notifies the referees on the pitch if a bowler oversteers.

Referees have had to call back batsmen in recent years after TV replay where no balls were seen.

However, recent attempts in India and the West Indies to employ a TV official for each ball have resulted in 4,717 deliveries being 100 percent correctly judged, according to the ICC.

“It is difficult for referees to call no balls accurately, and although the percentage of deliveries that are not balls is low, it is important to call them correctly,” said ICC General Manager Geoff Allardice.

“Since we first tested this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016, the technology has improved considerably.”

The T20 Women’s World Cup takes place from February 21st to March 8th.

