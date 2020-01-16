advertisement

The Indian U-19 national team starts as defending champion in the 2020 World Cup and tries to further expand its four World Cup victories. India is starting its campaign against Sri Lanka before facing the debutants Japan and New Zealand.

TIME SCHEDULE

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Complete schedule, matches, teams, groups, date, time and venues

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal had a productive bat season and made 779 runs in 13 List-A innings, including a 203 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai. The U-19 World Cup is an opportunity for Jaiswal to dominate the age group’s cricket one last time before switching to full-time senior cricket with Rajasthan Royals from the IPL 2020 season, which earned him rupees for 2.4 rupees last year bought at the auction.

FILE PHOTO: Yashasvi Jaiswal will play in the IPL for the first time. – Sudhakara Jain

Dhruv Jurel

Jurel comes from Uttar Pradesh and is India’s wicket keeper and middle-class batsman. He had a good pre-World Cup record after scoring 65 goals against the same opponent a week earlier in the U-19 Quadrangular Series final against South Africa. Jurel hits the crucial position 5 and is sometimes the bow anchor and the attacker. If the top order doesn’t fire, its shape is an integral part of India’s chances of winning the cup.

Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg: New challenge ahead. – Getty Images

The Indian U-19 captain has the ability to emulate Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand and Prithvi Shaw by winning the title. The fact that Garg played for Uttar Pradesh alongside former Indian captain Suresh Raina and Shivam Mavi, a member of the squad who won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, should benefit him. Garg, who competes at numbers 3 and 4, has scored cross-format goals at the national level and entered the tournament at one and a half centuries, both against the South African U-19.

Atharva Ankolekar

Atharva Ankolekar won five games against India in the U19 Asian Cup final. – Asian Cricket Council

Ankolekar, an orthodox spinner with his left arm, was strong in the ball in the months leading up to the World Cup. He started the game with five wins over Bangladesh [28: 5] and helped India win the U19 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka , In the next seven games he won 15 gates with an average of 11.80, only once without wicket. The fact that he continued to open gates under South African conditions that are usually conducive to bowling should strengthen his self-confidence.

Ravi Bishnoi

Bishnoi, a broken leg bowler, is probably one of the two spinners in India’s XI. He was one of the wickets in the bilateral and square U-19 series in South Africa, while the IPL contract with Kings XI Punjab should further increase his appetite for wickets.

