New Zealand kicked Sri Lanka out of the U19 World Cup by beating three wickets, while Afghanistan were in the quarter-finals on Wednesday after a 160-minute victory over the United Arab Emirates.

On the hunt for 243, New Zealand needed six runs from the last two balls, and Kristian Clarke, number nine, achieved a memorable win with a 6-over-deep midwicket and sent his team into the quarterfinals. Sri Lanka had booked 242 for nine.

Afghanistan also advanced to the next round with its second win in so many games. It was too good for the UAE after winning 265 to 6.

Ibrahim Zadran (87.) scored the first goal with the bat, while Leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari won a five-gate move.

Pakistan was stretched by Zimbabwe, but managed to achieve a 38-race win in Potchefstroom. Mohammad Haris (81st) scored the most goals when Pakistan scored 294 against nine. Zimbabwe fought with the kind permission of Milton Shumba (58) and Wesley Madhevere (53).

