Hello and welcome to the highlights of the quarterfinals game of the ICC U-19 World Cricket Championship between the Indian U-19 and the Australian U-19.



This is Anirudh Velamuri, who gives you all the action that takes place in Senwes Park in Potchefstroom

PREVIEW

The repertoire of Indian wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi will meet a match in the variations of the Australian Tanveer Sangha on Tuesday at the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Championship.

White ball cricket has recently produced wrist spinners as an important gear, and junior cricket is no different than when Bishnoi, the tournament’s most effective bowler, wants to give his team the edge over the Australian team.

With 10 goals from three games and 4 against 30 against a robust New Zealand team, Bishnoi has proven why Kings XI Punjab Rs 2 crore invested on him during the auction.

Statistically, even Sangha was the best with 10 wickets with 5 for 14 against Minnows Nigeria. But there was a four gate move against the West Indies and a gate move against England for the Indian player.

On Tuesday, both wrist spinners will be key to their team’s chances, and Australia will try to improve their sad record against India at junior level.

In the last five U-19 matches since 2013 (although different teams have played), India has won four, with one game being canceled due to rain.

As a team, India is way ahead – both in terms of quality and temperament: Yashasvi Jaiswal (two centuries), his opening partner Divyansh Saxena and skipper Priyam Garg provide insights into their talent.

In the bowling section, lanky UP boy Kartik Tyagi, who regularly breaks the 140 km / h mark, and left-handed Seamer Akash Singh, who brings the white ball back into his right hand, are an exhilarating combination.

And there is the left-wing spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who came back brilliantly despite an early attack against the Junior Black Caps. He had three crucial breakthroughs, but a broken finger in his right hand could be a problem when setting it up.

While Jaiswal, Garg, NT Tilak Verma and Saxena give India clout, Australian skipper Mckenzie Harvey (nephew of former Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey) is a tough customer, as he showed last group game with an innings of 65 against England.

Then there is Conor Sully, who plays a lively medium tempo and also has the ability to use the long handle well.

Where and how can you see live coverage of the U-19 World Cup India vs. Australia?

The game India U-19 vs. Australia U-19 World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports 3.

How can you see India versus Australia online at the U-19 World Cup?

The online streaming of the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 World Cup game will be available on Hotstar.

Teams (of):

India U-19: Priyam Garg (captain), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilakhesh Varma, Sarma

Australia U-19: Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Lachlan Hearne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

