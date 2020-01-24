advertisement

Left-wing spinner Atharva Ankolekar showed a big heart, while leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was ahead of India’s 44th win over New Zealand when he played a quarter-final against Australia in the ICC U-19 World Cup on Friday.

In a Group A clash, reduced to 23 overs per side, India scored half centuries with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (57, 72) and Divyaansh Saxena (52, 62) 115 for no defeat in 23 overs.

New Zealand needed 193 according to DLS calculations, but only managed 147 in 21 overs when India became group top with six points.

The left-arm Orthodox Ankol, who was playing through the pain with a broken finger on the right hand, had a number of 3 for 28 in five overs with accurate bowling from wicket to wicket. This happened after Fergus Lellman from New Zealand No. 3 hit him for two sixes from his first two deliveries.

Bishnoi, a Crore-Buy of Rs 2 for Kings XI Punjab, turns out to be the biggest star in the junior line-up with his variation and control. He bowled googles, sliders and top spinners and ended up 4: 30 out of five overs when Vice Captain Dhruv Jurel was fantastic with some great gloves behind the stumps.

India will meet Australia in the Super League quarter-finals at Potchfestroom on January 28th.

Both Yashasvi and Divyaansh were vigilant and did not wait to punish the loose deliveries. Yashasvi, who will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, dropped anchor again and hit four boundaries and two sixes.

His opening partner Divyaansh was a little more aggressive when he crossed six borders in his half century. Just when they had reached a century’s stand, the sky opened to play spoilers.

After New Zealand had a 193 goal, they showed their intentions with some quality successes that reached 53 in just over five overs before India’s most trusted breakthrough provider Bishnoi was put into action.

He pushed Ollie White a little behind him to give Jurel a slight blunt.

Then it was Atharva, the Indian Junior Asia Cup finalist, who came on stage after being hit six times in a row by Lellman. However, he got other opener Rhys Marieu (42 out of 31 balls) deeply caught. Ankolekar then had his revenge on Lellman who was playing on, and then Nicholas Lidstone had previously pinched one leg with an arm ball. That was good enough to break New Zealand resistance when Bishnoi went through the lower middle order.

Bishnoi, who now has 10 gates from three group matches, said he tried to throw wicket-to-wicket, which has had results.

“I want to be like Shane Warne, like any aspiring leg spinner,” Bishnoi said later.

Skipper Priyam Garg was happy that his team had a tough game against New Zealand before competing against the Aussies in the semi-finals.

