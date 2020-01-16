advertisement

Manu Sawhney, Director General of the International Cricket Council, will visit Pakistan next week to hold preliminary talks with top PCB members on whether the country can host ICC events for the 2023-2031 cycle.

Sawhney, who headed the ICC in April last year, will reach Lahore on January 23.

“The purpose of his visit is to hold preliminary discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board on hosting ICC events between 2023 and 2031, as Pakistan has only recently started to host real bilateral series against other teams at home.” , an official source shared with PTI.

“The ICC official will also meet with leading government and security officials to discuss how security conditions have improved in Pakistan,” the source said.

Just two days ago, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar played an important role in getting Bangladesh and Pakistan Boards to agree on a bilateral series that will be divided into three parts in three locations in Pakistan from January to April.

This is Sawhney’s first visit to Pakistan, but the third that a senior ICC official has made in the past four months. ICC Vice Chairman Imran Khawaja and ICC Director General Cricket Geoff Allardice visited Lahore and Rawalpindi during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Twenty20 International series and the first test.

The source said Pakistan wanted to host at least one ICC event in Pakistan during the eight-year cycle, which included eight men’s events, eight women’s competitions, and four U19 tournaments for men and women.

Pakistan is expected to host the Asia Cup T20 in September. The big question, however, is whether the Indian government will allow their team to travel to the country for the event.

