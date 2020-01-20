advertisement

ICBC bring collision ranking system, glass repair shops

The change comes as the very bad car insurer has faced criticism for high premiums in the sky

The province is bringing in a new system to list its glass repair and collision stores, according to the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

The program will list businesses in “different metrics”, such as how stores correctly charge for modern repairs, training and equipment, customer service, and the choice to fix glass chips instead of replacing glass when it is glass. Possible.

The program will begin collecting data on collision repair shops on February 3 and glass repair shops on March 2. The data will be made public only later, however, after “important data” has been collected. Once available, customers will be able to view the listing on the ICBC store locator website.

The province said the changes will lead to greater efficiency, faster processing times and lower costs for B.C. drivers.

The change comes as the very bad car insurer has faced criticism for high premiums in the sky for new drivers from changes to the ICBC system made last fall.

