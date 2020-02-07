advertisement

VANCOUVER – The British Columbia government wants to limit lawyers and legal costs in public auto insurance by severely limiting the possibility of injuries to drivers or auto insurers for an accident.

The government says laws will be introduced in the coming weeks that will increase premiums at the Insurance Corporation of B.C. will lower. Savings of an average of $ 400 per driver, about 20 percent.

At the same time, the maximum care and treatment benefits for anyone injured in an accident would increase to at least $ 7.5 million and these benefits will be available to any BC. Driver without hiring a lawyer.

When the law is passed, it will enter into force in May 2021 and oblige ICBC to assist any claimant and ensure that they receive all of their legitimate care and benefit entitlements.

The government states that individuals who have been at fault if convicted of a crime related to the accident may continue to sue drivers who are at fault.

If a customer has a complaint about how ICBC handled their case, they can contact the independent Civil Resolution Tribunal, the B.C. Ombudsman or the recently announced ICBC Fairness Officer.

Attorney General David Eby has previously described the public car insurer’s financial situation as a “dumpster fire,” and the government expects this new system to release over $ 1.5 billion by 2022 to lower rates.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

