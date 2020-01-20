advertisement

Drivers made 46,095 Dial-a-Claim calls to ICBC between January 3 and January 19 inclusive, across the province. And of these, 32,412 calls came from the Lower Mainland.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to destroy it from the city,” ICBC Spokesman Lindsay Wilkins told the Now-Monday leader.

Still, you can bet more than a few of those claim calls were made in Surrey.

Calldo call does not necessarily represent a new claim, ICBC notes.

In that 17-day stretch, the highest number of Dial-a-Claim calls filed within a day in B.C. was 5,075 on Monday, January 13th, followed by 4,087 on January 6th and 3,908 on January 14th. The lowest number was 852 on January 5th.

Comparatively, the highest number of claims filed in a single day in the Lower Territory during those 17 days was 3,539 (again, on 13 January), followed by 2,894 on 6 January and 2,773 on 14 January. The lowest number was 561, on the lower continent, on January 5th.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

