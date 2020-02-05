advertisement

Milan will always be grateful to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having “nothing to prove” and “everything to lose” when he returned to the struggling Serie A giant, football boss Zvonimir Boban said.

Ibrahimovic came back to Milan last month after leaving Rossoneri in 2012. The 38-year-old striker left an immediate impression on San Siro. Ever since Ibrahimovic took over from the MLS team at LA Galaxy, he has increased the mood in the locker room and met twice in five games.

Milan haven’t lost since the comeback of Ibrahimovic – a series of seven games – and Boban praised the former star of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

“Ibra is a very charismatic player and he is super professional,” said Boban, whose Milan is eighth in Serie A.

“He joined the team with a very humble approach, even though he was a strong player in many ways. He had a huge impact on his young team-mates and his arrival greatly increased their confidence. It was not easy.” But he just found the perfect way to understand the delicate moment that our players were going through.

“We will be grateful to him forever for not having anything to prove coming to Milan and losing everything.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma also plays a key role for Milan this season – the Italian national goalkeeper was always present in 2019/20 with eight goals conceded.

Former Milan goalkeeper Dida, who won two Champions League titles and Serie A during his time in Milan, praised the 20-year-old star.

“Donnarumma doesn’t need advice,” said Dida. “He grew up last year and now he is very mature for his age. In the past he has had some misunderstandings with Milan fans, but now you can see that he is very focused and does great things for Milan.

“He’s had some great saves this season. He’s always approaching the game with the right attitude. You can see he’s mature. He just has to keep working the way he does.”

