AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli hopes Zlatan Ibrahimovic will face Inter in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Experienced striker Ibrahimovic paused last weekend 1-1 against Hellas Verona due to illness and has completed an individual training program this week.

Milan have been unbeaten in seven games since moving to 38 and could return against Scudetto, who is chasing Inter in San Siro.

“Ibrahimovic has implemented a specially designed training program to get him back for the training session [on Saturday]. If he takes this step, he will be available,” said Pioli.

“We did everything we could to free him of the flu and calf fatigue. This was the right path, but now he needs to train with the team.”

Inter are two points behind league leaders Juventus in second place in Serie A and have not lost a home game since their game against Bianconeri on October 6.

With Milan in ninth place and needing a strong end of the season to finish in the top four, Pioli challenged his team to use Ibrahimovic’s famous self-confidence and his desire as inspiration. “I don’t know how far we are from them, but I do know that we are facing a team that hasn’t lost in a long time,” said the Milan boss.

“Must have conviction and certainty”

“We all have to have the face of Ibra: motivated and ready to play. We respect our opponents, they are a strong team in every department, compact and technical. It will be a difficult game, but we have to be confident and positive.”

“You have to prove that you have clear ideas and that you have prepared well for the game. You have to go on for 90 minutes. There will be difficulties, but as a team you have to keep well-defined concepts and ideas from start to finish.”

“We have to do this [on Sunday] and for the rest of the season. An important period starts tomorrow.”

