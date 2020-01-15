advertisement

Senior leadership was key when Golden Bears started the season quickly.

UPPER MORELAND – When asked, Tyler Ibbotson didn’t have to think about his answer at all.

What’s the best thing about playing basketball for Upper Moreland?

“We host our own team camp, but it’s for young children,” he said. “We host the camp. We train the little children. I love teaching new kids new things. Because I was once in their shoes and it’s just nice to have someone who was there, who is on the team and just tells you what’s going on. “

Ibbotson is now senior of a Golden Bears team that started 8-2 this season. He remembers his days in the summer camp as a little boy.

“It was the funniest thing ever,” he said. “We make a draft where everyone is drawn in, we have our own teams and it’s just a fun time.”

So far this season has been a pretty fun time for Ibbotson and Upper Moreland. He knew that this year’s team would be much better.

“I knew we would get off to a good start because we were all working in the off-season and came with confidence,” said Ibbotson. “We all shoot whenever we’re open. Find the open person.”

UM saw a 5-game win against Plymouth Whitemarsh on Friday, a humble 43-point loss in which everything went wrong for the Bears.

At home on Tuesday, the bears were edged by Wissahickon, 43-39.

Ibbotson is confident that they can recover from losses and regroup from the injury.

“Of course it hurts,” he said of Woolen’s injury. “But we have people who can stand in for him, who are confident. Do not take his place, but step in for him and do good. “

With a relatively young team, it was great for this team to have someone with Ibbotson’s experience.

“It is very important,” said coach Sean Feeley. “Especially since he’s the kind of leader who sets a good example. He’s a really selfless player, a great teammate.”

The selflessness is particularly evident in the fact that he, as a striker, likes to pass on the ball and line up his teammates. So much so that Feeley sometimes has to push him to shoot more.

“Sometimes I get the extra pass and it’s crazy because it’s not as good (like the shot),” he said. “But I have to work on it. I usually shoot 3s.”

Ibbotson has been practicing his shot for a long time. Even before he came to the Upper Moreland summer camp, he started playing basketball at a young age. His grandfather Wayne taught him a lot of what he knew.

“I’ve been playing since I was 7-8 years old,” he said. “I live across the street from a park and he would just take me to the park. We were just working on myself and I just fell in love with the game. “

And now that he’s on the high school team, his grandfather is still interested in his game and is probably his biggest fan.

“Yes, he’s in every single game,” he said. “He and my mother are in every single game.”

