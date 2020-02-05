advertisement

The April cyclist was temporarily suspended in December after returning unfavorable material to a sample of urine taken at Malaysia’s Grand Prix last year.

The 30-year-old resident was asked to analyze his B sample, which confirmed the preliminary result.

Iannone presented his case to the International Disciplinary Court on Tuesday (4 February). However, his suspension remains temporary as no final decision has been taken on the case before the three-judge panel.

Iannone will release #SepangTest #MotoGP | 📰 https://t.co/WzRvbzRUqX:

– MotoGP ™ (@MotoGP) on February 4, 2020

“Following a follow-up to the intra-university doping test at the 2019 Gymnastics World Championships in Sepang, Malaysia, in Sepang, Malaysia, Mr. Andrea Iannone tested positive for WADA banned material and is now suspended from December 17, 2019. “reads the FIM statement.

“Mr. Andrea Iannone asked to analyze his sample B, which also confirmed the outcome of sample analysis.

“The case continues until a CDI decision is made. Mr. Andrea Iannone has been temporarily suspended before, and is therefore prohibited from participating in any motorcycle races or related activities until further notice.

“According to the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, FIM is currently unable to provide any additional information.”

Test rider Bradley Smith is expected to replace Iannone in the Sepang test, which ends Sunday.

(With MotoGP entries)

