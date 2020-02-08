advertisement

A double from Kane Hemmings allowed Dundee, much improved, to win his first victory of the year by easily overcoming Partick Thistle at Dens.

They last collected three points on December 21, coincidentally against Partick at Firhill.

The 2-0 success was even more comfortable than the scoring suggested and returned James McPake’s team to fourth place in the championship.

The hope for the Dark Blues must now be that they can put together a winning race that will anchor them in a stance.

Initially there was a doubt about the first goal in the 23rd minute, but opportunist Hemmings gave it up for helping Jordon Forster’s lead on the line.

There was no question of who got the second goal in 34 minutes, Hemmings cleverly ending after being played by a superb pass from Paul McGowan.

The Dark Blues started with a three-player central defense from Christophe Berra, Josh Meekings and Forster.

There was a spot in the lineup for new boy Christie Elliott, who made his home debut against his old club. Fit leader Andrew Nelson was on the bench.

Thistle’s Joe Cardle shot a dangerous cross into the home goal scorer for seven minutes, but was kicked in for a corner by Elliott.

After 20 minutes, a good delivery from the left by Dundee’s Declan McDaid seemed to reach Ross Callachan close to the goal, but he couldn’t quite make contact.

Meekings’ long throw-in has been eliminated for a corner kick that would lead to the opening goal.

McDaid took the left kick and Forster flew to lead what looked like his goal. However, typical striker Hemmings pulled out a boot to push it over the line and claim it.

Shaun Byrne of Dundee was severely booked for a tackle on David Zanatta just in front of the technical zones.

If there was any doubt about the first goal, it was certainly Hemmings – 100% – when the second goal came in 34 minutes.

McGowan’s big game saw him use his strength to gain possession, then he threw a superb ball forward for Hemmings to chase after him.

The Englishman still had work to do but he stayed cool and had a nice shot in the lower left corner of the Jags net.

McGowan collected a reservation for dissent in the 42nd minute, but the yellow cards were the only negative for Dundee in the first half.

The visitors made a double substitution at the break, removing Cardle and Jamie Barjonas and replacing them with Shea Gordon and Steven Saunders.

Four minutes after the restart, Thistle looked dangerous when Zanatta had muscled to break into the box and managed to break the ball, but he couldn’t get a free kick.

The Dark Blues, watched by a crowd of 4,816, then had a few chances to make three when McDaid’s first low and slanted shot was recorded by goalkeeper Scott Fox, and the same thing happened to Callachan when he exploded on goal at 15 meters only a few seconds later.

Elliott managed to save a shot from Fox, then the number one Jags comfortably recovered a head from Hemmings while the hosts enjoyed it a lot.

After 65 minutes, Dundee called on Fin Robertson for Byrne as they continued to look for goal number three.

A right-wing McDaid center had to be recovered by Fox over 73 minutes before St Johnstone’s loaned Dundee player Callachan suffered what looked like a serious injury.

He appeared to conflict with Stuart Bannigan of Thistle and remained on the ground, with a stretcher called to carry him out of the field. He was replaced by Nelson.

Hemmings received a standing ovation during time out when he was replaced by Sub Ollie Crankshaw.

Despite the blow to Callachan, Dundee saw the game without difficulty and must now face a free weekend before going to Dumfries on the 22nd to play with Queen of the South.

