It’s hard to believe that ‘Lord of the Rings’ was released nineteen years ago this year.

For Ian McKellen, however, the story began for him twenty years ago and one day when he arrived in New Zealand to begin filming “The Fellowship of the Ring”. To mark the anniversary, the venerable actor pulled out his production journal entries from the casting until the last day of shooting.

In total, there are around 18 journal entries, all written by McKellen about his time on set, the excitement he felt playing Gandalf, talking and acting alongside Christopher Lee, master horses, all of that – it’s all there.

20 years ago, I came to New Zealand to start filming “The Lord of the Rings”. I joined the cast on January 10, 2000. During this time, I kept a diary, which today would be called a blog

– Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 10, 2020

There are some truly fascinating authentic and anecdotal elements, especially since you can see how McKellen was caught by the cast. One entry, for example, talked about the scene where Gandalf and Theoden King pray at his son’s grave, with McKellen explaining how the great Bernard Hill became a character.

It’s fascinating, and McKellen’s voice and passion really come together in writing.

