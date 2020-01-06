advertisement

You’d miss a little bit of Ian Holloway in the Premier League. He had two short stints in the English top league, which he completed with Blackpool in 2010/11 before being released in the 13/14 season after just a few months with Crystal Palace.

While he’s never been the most exciting manager in pitch productivity, his press conferences have always been box-office hits.

Holloway had been out of the game about 18 months prior to his appointment to Grimsby Town, where he was tasked with keeping the team in the second division. You probably haven’t thought of him for a while, but he made the headlines again in the typical Holloway fashion today.

Talking star player Jamie O’Hara was recently appointed manager of Billericay Town and was in a difficult situation. His first-choice goalkeeper had suffered an injury and, with no replacement team available, he was ready to score for an upcoming game.

When he spread the news live from the air, Holloway came to the rescue. He called the show to offer the services of a young Grimsby goalkeeper, much to the delight of O’Hara.

“I have a young guy. He is a wonderful child.” ✅

“I’ll help you. You can’t have him for anything.” 👏

“I kept my manager waiting when you needed him!” @ MrJamieOHara1 needs a goalkeeper for @BTFC. Ian @ IanOllie7 called and offered one of his for free! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oAxI08dRIH

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 6, 2020

I’ve been trying to call you all morning.

I have a young guy, he’s the third choice right now, he’s a wonderful boy, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and I’ve made my chief executive wait for your call when you need him.

I’ll help you – you can have it for free. If you can do it, I can help you!

What a man.

