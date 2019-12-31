advertisement

Ian Holloway is back in football after accepting the job of manager at League Two Grimsby, the club announced.

The 56-year-old former boss of Bristol Rovers, QPR, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall replaces Michael Jolley, who broke up with the Mariners in November.

The club’s official website states: “Grimsby Town Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Holloway as the first team manager.

“With over 600 appearances as a player and more than 950 games in over 20 years of managerial career, Ian will bring an invaluable experience to the Mariners.”

Holloway, who has led both Blackpool and Crystal Palace to the Premier League in his career, is expected to acquire shares in the club and join the board as part of his commitment to a long-term project. He is supported by Anthony Limbrick after his time as an interim manager.

Majority shareholder John Fenty said: “Ian will soon achieve the rare personal achievement of 1,000 professional league management games. With this milestone, Holloway is included in the history books of Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Bobby Robson, Graham Taylor, Brian Clough, Lawrie McMenemy, Alan Buckley and Lenny Lawrence.

“The Board believes securing Ian’s experience and reputation shows our commitment to restoring Blundell Park’s success. We believe that his success story with out-of-date, below-average clubs makes him an attractive, long-term appointment. “

Holloway told iFollow Mariners: “It is an honor to be honest with you and a big decision. I did it with the real boss to be honest, my wife Kim.

“The children are older, now have their own children. We feel like we have enough time to do Grandma and Granpy’s chores and work on a challenge.

“I’m very, very excited about it – I can’t tell you how excited I am to be honest. I feel like a kid in a candy store. It’s fantastic. I was made to feel so welcome.

“It’s been a couple of weeks, but I’m really excited to be here now.”

Grimsby is currently in 21st place in the table and is in 15 games without a win in all competitions before the New Year’s fight with Salford.

Holloway has not been in football since his second assignment at QPR in May 2018.

