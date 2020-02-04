advertisement

It may come later than expected, but TNT’s revamped Tuesday night package is starting seriously this week with a new studio team and two new channels calling a star-studded double header.

Turner’s replacement for Players Only was delayed after the tragic helicopter accident that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. The blockbuster match from Lakers-Clippers last Tuesday was finally postponed and replaced by an incredible Inside The NBA tribute from the Staples Center arena that was supposed to bring home an Emmy award.

As mourning for Kobe continues, TNT will debut its studio crew of Adam Lefkoe, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade before Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans and DeMar DeRozan The San Antonio Spurs visit LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. The crew of Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Jared Greenberg who called the Miami-Boston game last Tuesday will broadcast the Giannis-Zion fight, and Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy and Chris Haynes will call the late game.

Anderson has called NBA TV’s Center Court games every Tuesday this season – Spero Dedes takes over the rest of the year every Monday – making it the first time since 2007 that he has been a NBA game since he was an NBA side journalist for the past five years in backup and standby mode for gymnasts, calling for playoff games and additional regular seasonal shows.

“I enjoyed having a regular and more rhythmic schedule,” Anderson told Awful Announcing.

When Anderson doesn’t call Milwaukee Brewers or TBS baseball games nationally in the fall and winter, he now has a consistent schedule with NBA games during the week and college basketball games at the weekend. He is also grateful for the great teams featured in Tuesday’s matchups and for the ability and willingness of the NBA to play better games when warranted.

“I work in three groups, basically the NCAA, the MLB and the NBA,” said Anderson, “and I was really impressed that they work hard to get these great games. I love our schedule. I watch each one Play with the headline “Man, that has something to offer”.

Eagle has been calling Nets games since 1994 and has worked on gymnastics playoff games in recent years. However, this will be his first success if he regularly visits national NBA games.

“We have always tried to find a way to do more together,” Eagle told AA. “And when this package showed up on Tuesday evening, it just felt perfect. I live in the NBA all year round and that now allows me to be part of marquee matchups and national games. You dream of that as a broadcaster. “

Van Gundy, who does studio work for NBA TV, was looking forward to calling his first game when AA spoke to him in October. He and Eagle knew each other a little while Van Gundy was the trainer and manager, most recently for the Detroit Pistons, and Eagle believes that he will bring a wealth of information, knowledge, insight, and some humor and ease into their games.

“It is always important to me,” said Eagle, “that the transmission dynamics are loose and open.”

When Van Gundy comes out of the studio to make games, he will focus on certain matchups and player tendencies, areas where Eagle expects him to be successful.

“He will attack this from different angles,” said Eagle. “I think he really wants to be good at it. He is very proud. “

Anderson and Jackson collaborated on the first college games for Big Ten Network back in 2009 and even accompanied him while he was active while Anderson worked for the Spurs. The two worked four times for Fox College Hoops last year, and Anderson said he worked with Jackson more than anyone on the Turner list. It turned out that her chemistry in the Miami-Boston curve last week was simple and fluid.

“He is one of my favorite analysts I’ve ever worked with,” said Anderson.

California-based Haynes will mainly play western games, while Greenberg will report on the east competitions, which will change. While Greenberg has been working on the sidelines for some time, Tuesday will be a kind of debut for Haynes, Yahoo’s leading basketball analyst and reporter.

“It’s something else in his career and he’s using all of his talents as an insider, a storyteller, and someone who can deliver the latest news,” said Eagle. “So I’m really looking forward to working with Chris. I admired his work.”

Tuesday’s broadcast marks the official end of the Players Only era, which spanned two seasons and where former NBA players called and analyzed Tuesday’s games to ensure that Marv Albert and Kevin Harlan didn’t take on any additional workload. Though Turner seemed happy with Players Only, they chose a different direction for the second half this year.

“I’m glad they found a place for us,” said Anderson jokingly. “I was afraid that they would be so great that they would no longer need us.”

The introduction of Eagle and Anderson will offer a more traditional approach, but both felt that Players Only offered some unique and interesting moments in the air, such as: B. Back and forth and stories you would only get between former professional athletes. Some of the players have learned a lot from their spontaneous training, including Players Only alumni Greg Anthony and Dennis Scott, who teamed up with Anderson on center court.

“Greg is going in and out of advertising so seamlessly now, and I think it really helped him and us,” said Anderson. “And Dennis, he’s a legitimate reporter now because he understands the job well. I think there have been many positive results.”

Eagle said they will try to get the more in-depth conversations that went on through Players Only to the TNT broadcasts on Tuesday, but ultimately it’s about the games and about the audience wanting to spend two and a half hours with you every week ,

“I don’t think fans want robots. They want people to identify with and relate to and who have some kind of relationship when they watch these games together,” said Eagle. “Ultimately, that’s it, what makes a difference in a show. “

