Love islandFamous narrator Iain Stirling hits the road with a new stand up tour – here’s how to get tickets.

The comedian has announced a brand new tour that will take him across the UK in 2020 this spring and fall.

Tickets for Iain’s new standing show, Failing Upwards, are available now here at TicketMaster.

The new 2020 show follows its sold-out success in 2018 U OK HUN? X.

A teasing synopsis: “Do you wonder how people manage to be normal? Iain does it. So much so, he wrote a whole new stand-up show. Join the” comedy star “(The i) then that he explores his inability to function in the most basic public environments, constant pressure from social media to “live your best life” and that a man once stole his shoes. “

The actor Iain is known for his appearances on Taskmaster, Virtually Famous and his own ITV2 series, Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility.

Buy tickets for Iain Stirling’s visit here

But by far his biggest concert to date is on Love Island, although we never actually see him.

However, Iain recently revealed that he was almost never part of the hit ITV2 series after first refusing the job.

Iain told the Daily Mirror in 2019: “I haven’t said many times because I’m not reality show guys.

“He films in July, just before the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. But I never looked back.”

And appearing on Channel 4‘s Sunday Brunch, Iain talked about working behind the scenes on the show.

He explained how he had previously been prohibited from being “too mean” for the candidates.

Iain explained his often sarcastic remarks about Islanders: “Some of them let us do it – and others say,” You obviously can’t say that. “”

And he added: “We have Scottish phrases.

“London television directors are like,” Oh, what a picturesque phrase. “I say to myself,” That doesn’t mean that. “”

The current Love Island fifth series continues every night on ITV2 at 9 p.m.

You can also see Iain with his own show, Iain Stirling’s Celebability, which airs Wednesday night on ITV2.

