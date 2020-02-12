advertisement

Policyholders can expect higher prices if the adverse weather conditions continue after the bushfires have reduced Insurance Australia Group’s net income by 43.4 percent to $ 283 million in the first half of the year.

The insurer’s claims to natural hazards, such as victims of bush fires, cost almost $ 100 million more than the allowance in the six months to December 31.

Heavy rain that flooded parts of Southeast Australia last weekend also prompted IAG to lower its full-year margin forecast.

Managing Director Peter Harmer explained the consequences for the customers.

“The inevitable reality is that when the cost of providing a product or service increases, someone has to pay for it,” he said.

The insurer offers home and motor vehicle insurance through brands such as NRMA, CGU and SGIO.

Harmer said the IAG was aware that insurance would remain affordable and believed that efforts were being made to minimize the cost impact.

The insurance industry has been working for the government for years to better protect communities from bad weather.

IAG’s revised margin forecast for the full year is 12.5 percent to 14.5 percent, compared to the already moderated figure of 14.5 percent to 16.5 percent in the previous month.

Net natural hazard damage costs for the full year are forecast to be $ 850 million, compared to $ 715 million in January, taking into account the recent downpours.

The company’s first-half profit is lower as the $ 200 million sale of its Thailand business got out of hand last year.

Shareholders receive a reduced interim dividend of 10 cents per share, franked at 70 percent – a decrease of 12 cents per share a year ago.

Mr. Harmer said that the harmful weather of the summer had sparked greater public concern about climate change and its effects.

He urged all levels of government work with communities and businesses to minimize the immediate and long-term effects of climate change.

“From our own business perspective, it is not a perfect science to estimate the effects of the weather as there are large fluctuations from year to year,” said Harmer.

“We take a number of factors into account when determining our risk potential, including the number of customers and the nature of their insurance policies, as well as external factors related to past weather patterns and future trends.”

The IAG expects the cost of the recent downpours to be limited to $ 135 million. This corresponds to the second maximum event retention under their reinsurance program for Calendar 2020.

Gross premiums written rose 1.4 percent to $ 5.96 billion in the period, while insurance profit increased 1.0 percent to $ 501 million.

A flood of damaging weather, like the bushfires that killed dozens of people, has struck the country since last year.

Rival Suncorp reported a drop in legal net income after a similar increase in disaster events on Tuesday.

IAG shares were up five cents, or 0.73 percent, at $ 6.92 at AEDT 1456.

IAG HALF-YEAR FIGURES

* Net income decreased 43.4 percent to $ 283 million

* Insurance profit increases 1 percent to $ 501 million

* Interim dividend at 10 cents per share, franked at 70 percent

Originally published as a drop in earnings by the IAG in the face of rising climate fears

