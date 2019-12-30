advertisement

Greta Thunberg said she didn’t waste her time talking to Donald Trump about climate change at the UN climate change summit in New York – the same event that she saw as one of the world’s leading deniers to climate change.

The Swedish climate activist spoke on Monday morning in an interview on BBC Radio 4, in which she had been invited to work on a program as a guest editor.

Ms. Thunberg (16) was asked what she would have said to the head of government who pulled the United States – one of the world’s leading carbon emitters – out of the Paris Agreement and took radical steps to reverse decades of U.S. environmental standards. She said, “Honestly, I don’t think I said anything. Because he obviously doesn’t listen to scientists and experts, why should he listen to me?”

She added, “So I probably wouldn’t have said anything, I wouldn’t have wasted my time.”

Ms. Thunberg’s comments came a few weeks after Mr. Trump attacked her for being voted Person of the Year in Time Magazine. “So ridiculous. Greta has to work on her anger management problem and then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Mr. Trump tweeted at the time.

It was also attacked by Brazil’s right president Jair Bolsonaro. “It is amazing how much press coverage there is about this brat,” said Mr. Bolsonaro at the time.

When asked to respond to her critics, Ms. Thunberg said, “These attacks are fun because they obviously mean nothing.”

She said: “I think it means something – they are afraid of young people who make changes that they do not want – but this is only proof that we are actually doing something and that they are us as a kind See the threat. ” – Guardian

