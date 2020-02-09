advertisement

A Willington couple expressed disbelief after a tree crashed on their roof during high winds caused by Storm Ciara.

Marjorie and John Lowrie were in bed on Sunday, February 9, around 7 a.m. when the tree fell on their home in Hall Lane.

Lowrie said, “We were in bed when it happened. I was on the iPad reading the news. I never thought we would become local news.

“There was just this big roaring crash. The whole house shook from the impact.

“We jumped out of bed, wondering what had happened. I went out and saw the tree and how it hit the roof. I just yelled at John to come and see. He couldn’t do it all. just not believe it, all the damage and.

“Fortunately, we are not really using this room and no one was inside. We are very fortunate in that sense. At least none of us were injured.”

The house has existed since 1750 and was the subject of extensions in the 19th century.

The couple have lived in the house for 23 years and have said nothing like it before, despite a few branches coming off the trees nearby.

A Willington couple’s house was damaged when a tree fell on their roof

(Image: Burton Mail)

The incident today has left the couple worried about what might happen next, Ms. Lowrie saying that she is now paranoid that something else could fall on the house.

She said, “Now, every time I hear a noise, I think it starts all over again. At one point, I thought it would all collapse on me.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Mr. and Mrs. Lowrie spent most of their day on the phone with insurance companies and trying to find people who could help eliminate the mess.

They asked handyman for help Burton-based Paul Mclaughlin and Garden Services and Tree Surgery Ltd, who helped remove the tree and secure the house as much as possible.

Ms. Lowrie said, “I don’t know where we would be without them. They have been such a help and we are very grateful. The weather has been horrible and we have been worried about all the rain coming in and out of the rooms before or rot the boards.

“It will be months before everything gets back to normal. I’m just glad the house isn’t listed, otherwise it would be much more difficult.

“People have been very helpful and we have had lots of neighbors and friends who have offered to help, but nobody can really do much.

Debris falling through the roof of the Lowrie’s house

(Image: Burton Mail)

“And then there were people who tried to walk past, or stopped to take a picture. This is our house, and we have to deal with it.”

Despite the help, there is still a gaping hole in the ceiling of the house, which has been covered with a tarp until it can be fixed properly.

The tree, which the couple said was rotten, split in two when a huge gust of wind knocked over the tree, directly in the right side of the house.

A lime tree at the front of the house also had to be cut down, out of fear that it could also tip over, although Ms. Lowrie joked that they now have one less tree to decorate at Christmas.

