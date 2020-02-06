advertisement

Calgarian Patricia MacKenzie celebrates her 100th birthday by skydiving in California.

Shawn Foust / Team Monterey Bay Skydive

When Patricia MacKenzie turned 90 a decade ago, she rejected a dream of slipping into the insistence of her husband and children.

But in fulfillment of her 100th birthday promise last month, the energetic Calgarian crashed from a 6,000-foot plane over California.

“I never thought it was extraordinary … I guess I find it a little weird, but I just did it for me,” one small American native said in an interview from her elderly residence in the Southwest.

“It was very entertaining. I’d do it again – book it for next year if I’m alive.”

MacKenzie traveled to Monterey, Calif., Where she pushed her way to the sliding plane in her infantry and waved a helmet and jumpsuit to do a dive the day after her one-hundredth birthday.

MacKenzie was quiet during the flight, according to her son.

Shawn Foust /

Team Skydive Monterey Bay, Marina, California.

Her children and grandchildren watched with great concern, said son Julian Colbeck.

“I was terrified. We thought, “what have we done?” “Said Colbeck, who lives in California.

“But she wasn’t nervous. On the plane, she seemed to be sitting at home watching TV.”

Lashed at Skydive Monterey instructor Steve (Raff) Rafferty, both were the first jumpers to land from the plane under sunny skies with a slight breeze.

“It was a free fall for about 90 seconds and then the parachute opened lucky,” MacKenzie said.

“I slipped down for almost 10 minutes. It was gentle and ethical.”

Because of her fragile bones, the plan was for Rafferty’s body to absorb the landing and that’s exactly what happened, she said.

“We went down at 25 miles per hour. Quite fast enough but no problem,” said MacKenzie, who was a hotel owner in her younger years in England.

“Enjoyed it completely. They take great care of you.”

Taking the plunge, MacKenzie says he would like to do it again.

jpg

Colbeck said three years after the death of his mother’s husband, his and his brothers and sisters’ opposition to the dance was tempered.

When you turn 100, you deserve to do what you want to do. You run out of excuses for not doing it, ”he said.

The impossible adventure, he said, is typical of a woman who lived through England’s Nazi World War II and someone who has never been inactive.

“Those people tend to face danger,” he said. “It really is a dramatic display of this attitude – it is fully engaging.”

His mother’s late husband Ian, the last of three, “would have been proud now that she did it and is safe,” Colbeck said.

And the boy said he fully expects his mother to take a second dive without falling.

The old paratrooper said: “It was a good idea … I’m so glad I did it.”

