When a new decade begins, I worry a lot. For one thing, there are my 11th grade economists who are taking their GCSEs this summer. I have only five months to stop them from thinking that the current account deficit is the same as the budget deficit.

I am also annoyed about my teeth, especially the now missing UR7 and whether I should spend £ 3,000 on another implant. I am worried about climate change and the inconsistencies in my position. I threw the Nespresso machine overboard and ate almost no meat – but I’m still lighting a fire in my wood stove. I am constantly worried about my four children.

I am concerned about Brexit and the character of the newly approved prime minister. And about the beggars outside of Sainsbury and whether they should give money. The leaky flat roof on the side of my house is a growing problem, especially now that the water is flowing down the wall into an electrical outlet.

I’m worried that I have too much to do and if I get enough sleep to function. I am worried about the 200 now teachers I have encouraged to take up this noble but stressful profession. And I’m worried about the tulip bulbs that I planted in my garden. I’m afraid the pink and the yellow could clash terribly.

This is a lot of worry for a person to wear. What doesn’t bother me, however, is the possibility of worrying too much.

Worry should be a useless emotion. Mahatma Gandhi, Winston Churchill, George Bernard Shaw and the Dalai Lama do not have a good word to say to each other. The Bible also had a disadvantage. “Who of you, by being concerned, can add a single hour to your lifespan?” Matthew asked.

Since the day of the Apostle, medical research has answered this question: if you’re a moderately worrying person, you can extend your life by less likely to throw your cancer screening letters in the trash. Other research shows that smart people are more worried because they are more resourceful and lively for all the things that could go wrong.

Without worry, life would turn into a shallow sea of ​​complacency. My only experience was that I didn’t have to worry about taking a Valium tablet. While a carefree vacation was fine for a few hours, I would hate living like that.

My goal for 2020 is not to worry less, but to worry smarter.

The common view of concern is that it’s okay as long as it’s something you can change. My concern for my students is useful because I am concerned with what and how I teach them, how to get them to rework properly, and how to better administer the whip and carrot cocktail.

Caring about my roof and climate change is also useful – although the problem here is that my worry is too weak. If I had been more worried about the roof, I would have pulled my finger out and found a roofer. If I had been more worried about climate change, I would have gotten rid of the wood burner.

Care is also good if it helps you solve problems. By worrying about the subject, I decided that giving beggars something is better. The best argument against giving is that it keeps the problem going – but if that were true, cashless society would have seen a decline in beggars rather than the reverse. The economy tells me the marginal benefit of a pound or two is much greater for them than for me, so in 2020 I will stop worrying, go to the ATM and give.

But what about the concerns that are beyond my control? By election night I had already cast my useless vote for a party that was doing so badly that even its chairman was not re-elected. Then I slept restlessly until morning, and my stomach was tense with fear. That was pointless, but it was also right. We live in a democracy, which means that I owe it to the country not only to vote, but also to provide care. That means I worry at least occasionally.

Rather, I owe it to my children to pass out on them most of the time. When my eldest daughter was a baby and in need of a minor operation, I called my mother, who – rude but accurate – indicated that I would be as worried about my children in adulthood as I was in infancy, but it wouldn’t give more I could do a lot to help them. Loving them means caring for them.

Work also deserves our concern. A job you don’t worry about isn’t worth it. But here are some types of worries better than others. In my new job, I take care of my students individually and collectively. In my old days as a columnist, I was worried about how many hits my columns had, how many comments and posts. Even when I write this, I am familiar with the fear that a reader will write: “These are two minutes of my life that I will never get back.”

This is pointless, painful, and counter-productive because you are most concerned. My worry that I’m too stressed or sleepless makes me worse. These are the worst of my worries and I decide to give them up.

In contrast, the tulips are my best and healthiest concern. I cannot change the color scheme as they are already planted and it doesn’t matter anyway. But that’s the beauty of it.

The strangest thing about my worry is that I seem to have a firm capacity for it. If I don’t have to worry much, I worry about small things. The best way to take a break if I’m not worried that my teeth will fall out or I can’t fall asleep is to sit back and think about how I’m pulling yellow and pink tulips together. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019

