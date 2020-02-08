advertisement

A lot going on today. Daughter number four will attend a birthday party. Probably. There is always a birthday party.

I am beginning to suspect that some of the children in their crèche have had multiple birthdays in the past few months. Technically you should do the Junior Cert.

Personally, I would prefer such events to take place in a nice Michelin-starred restaurant, but the other Killjoy parents always choose a hellish play center where the kids are spiced up with sugar and chicken nuggets and reach collective decibel levels that you hear about can space. If aliens are listening in secret, they are probably thinking that our planet is made up of screaming children. No wonder they don’t make contact.

After that, some of their siblings have to be shown around to run their franchise. There will be many ferries. Daughter number one will return from Galway. She will vote in a polling station. Me and I will vote at another, while son number one and daughter number two will vote at a third polling station. I could give you the reasons, but I want you to stay awake. Life, like proportional representation, is complicated.

Two of them have never participated in a general election before. In the spirit of parental interference, I made sure that they knew how to choose: only the basics, what a preference means and how it works. They didn’t teach this at school, and I’ve heard countless stories from otherwise intelligent people who put an X next to three candidates they like equally or write “yes” and “no” next to the pictures.

Who they will vote for is entirely up to them. As with most voters in different stages of life, their concerns are different.

The problem with Son Number One is housing. He is currently desperate to buy his own place. He already agrees that he will live outside of Dublin and a considerable distance from his work place, but too often, on the first visit, he comes to the conclusion that someone has placed a bid higher than the requested price without having seen it to have. Or the building was so run down that it would be easier to tear it down and start over. Every time there are shoals of interested parties.

house prices

He would like to vote for a party that lowers house prices. Or increase the number of houses / apartments and achieve the same effect. And while each party says they want to do it, nobody claims that they can do it quickly.

In the meantime, he has to endure looking at humble places that he can’t afford and I tell him it’s a good experience. He says he has enough experience now, thank you.

The other two are also mainly concerned with the environment. With the kind of determination that only the boys can afford, they find it difficult to understand how someone can deal with anything else.

Interestingly, however, this does not mean automatic voting for a particular party. They both went to different party websites and asked questions via email. Some of the answers were practically meaningless. So you’re still thinking.

Daughters number three and four have no voice yet, but in the interest of balance I asked. Number three would vote for anyone who could get the Smiths to get better (with a non-crazy Morrissey), while number four would like to have birthday parties every day.

I almost feel like I am not allowed to express an opinion. After all, I grew up in a world where it was possible to have a job for life, a pension, to buy a house; a world that didn’t start to burn

I will of course vote. But I will vote for them, not for me.

