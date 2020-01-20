advertisement

The father of the 10-year-old boy, whose throat was cut in a random attack on a city street over the weekend, watched, alarmed thousands of miles away, the consequences of this horrific attack on his phone portable.

The boy was left with a yawning neck injury when the striker struck on Belper Street, near Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday January 18.

Her father, Kalpesh Mistry, was called by her oldest son, 13, in a panic, via Facetime on her iPhone.

Police Search Sewers In Belper Street stabbing investigation

(Image: Leicester Media Online)

The images Kalpesh saw in India included his wife trying to stop the blood flow from their son’s neck.

Speaking exclusively to LeicestershireLive, Kalpesh, 39, said, “I saw my wife holding my son’s neck to try to stop the blood from flowing.

“I could hear him screaming” why the ambulance is not there? “And I could see that his t-shirt was red with blood.

“I heard police sirens on the phone

“My older son, who called me because he didn’t know what to do, then said he had to hang up to help.

“I was so angry and frustrated because I was so far away and unable to help.”

Father of victim Kalpesh Mistry (left), 39, chatting on the street with family friend Dharmesh Lakhani.

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

Kalpesh spent the next few hours feverishly trying to arrange a flight home, eventually managing to enter the city earlier in the day (January 20).

The family was together in India, but Kalpesh stayed for a few more days.

He added, “He’s in a good mood and talks to me. I had taught him self defense while we were in India.

“He told me how he saw someone stalking, near the walls before approaching him.

“He said that the man then held his shoulder, then put a knife or some kind of blade against his neck and cut it.

“My son said he smiled and laughed while doing it, as if he appreciated what he was doing.

“He said he was worried about going home but I told him he was safe now that I am home and nothing would happen to him.”

Blocked and worried about his son’s attack and the effects on his family, he turned to people in his home for help.

A family friend, Dharmesh Lakhani, stepped in to help the family and joined the boy’s mother and older son at the boy’s bedside at Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

Kalpesh added: “Dharmesh is like a brother to me, he was in constant contact with me.”

Dharmesh said, “I saw the injury he suffered and he is lucky to be alive.

Father of victim Kalpesh Mistry, 39 years old.

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

“His neck was cut and he ended up with a deep cut.

“He told me when I visited him that he remembered the person who had done it laughing.

“The injury is so serious that the police could have investigated a murder.

“This guy has to be caught, people have to know how dangerous he is.” If he starts again and kills someone, who will be responsible.

“It is important that this person be captured so that it cannot happen again.”

