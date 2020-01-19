advertisement

Sanya Mirza and Nadia Kichenok capture Hobart International title

Meeting with Ukrainian Nadia Kichenov, the superb tennis player tied the Hobart International Cup in a straight set victory over Chinese pair Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang. He worked hard to design, but by the way he moved, it seemed that Sania was never far from the courts.

“It’s something that I didn’t fully expect, so to speak, but I’m excited to be able to do it in my first tournament returning,” Sania told PTI in an exclusive interview with Melbourne.

“I honestly thought I was going to be a little rougher than I was. I was pleasantly surprised that I wasn’t as rusty as I thought. But there are things I can improve on, and that is to become a champion. You always want to get it. Better what you do, no matter how good you do. “

The 33-year-old winner of six Grand Slam titles said he was playing without pressure and insisted there was no secret to a successful returning fast. “There is no key, I wish I knew there was one key to winning. I just enjoyed my game. You have to work hard, play your game. I was playing with my new partner, two years after the new year. – Half a year. There was no pressure or expectation.

“The first meeting was the only one when I got a little nervous because I didn’t know how my body would respond and how I would play. That meeting was difficult, but it set the tone and momentum. I was happy to come, though, and after that everything was getting better and better, ”he said.

Sania said that her body had certainly changed since Izza gave birth to her son, but she did not have to go through much of her post-season recovery.

“It is changing. I’ve been dealing with a calf injury since last month. As of today I am a little aggravated. I’m still frozen when we talk, but it shouldn’t be serious. Dean is very different now. Recovers different. But the recovery hasn’t changed much, it’s like that. “

Asked if he could shoot as he did before the break, he replied: “I have been able to do enough, I can improve, no matter how I play.”

“My service was decent, but I can improve. I had the first meeting that I didn’t serve so well and didn’t come back to the important points, but when I played in the finals, I made those guys better. process, it does not happen overnight. It will continue to work. “

Serena Williams set an example in 2018 when she came out of highly competitive tennis after giving birth to her daughter Olympia. There are also other tennis moms, such as Victoria Azrenka and Eugenia Rodina. Sania said that she was not looking for a way out of the tennis courts, but their presence on the Tour was quite inspiring.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone, but it’s inspiring to see so many mothers around, playing well in different sports.”

Speaking about his partner Kichenov, Sania said that they joined forces through a mutual friend. “He was pursuing play and was available, so it was.”

Sania will play mixed matches at Australian Open with compatriot Rohan Bopnah after his first choice Rajajev Ram for health reasons.

Asked if he hadn’t thought about teaming up with Bopana since the Olympics were over and they might have played together after the Rio Olympics where they narrowly missed out on the medal, Sania said he didn’t plan.

“We do not focus on something that will happen after seven months, and before that 15 tournaments are to be held, it is not a privilege for tennis players. I had already spoken to Rajeev in November, but he fell ill. I asked Rohan and he said yes, so we decided to play.

“The Olympics are something that is just above my head, but I’m not totally focused on it right now. I’m focused on every game and tournament I play now. ”

