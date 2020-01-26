advertisement

Agaba Hannington, a UWA ranger after winning a medal on NRM’s Liberation Day in the Ibanda district on Sunday (PHOTO / courtesy).

IBANDA – Hannington Agaba, a ranger from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), who saved a number of people from the rampant floods in Bundibugyo district last year, received a medal on Sunday January 26, 2020 34th NRM Liberation Day celebrations in the district of Ibanda. .

Agaba, who was also promoted from corporal to lieutenant, said that despite the medal, he had been trained to serve the country.

“I was trained to serve. Patriotism guides me and all that matters to me is to serve my country in any way. People have called, my phone is full of messages and I am really grateful that the media took my gesture positively but that did not change my character, “he told reporters.

He added, “I will continue to preserve the environment, help people and improve Uganda. This is what I stand for, not the ranks, not the advertising or the media buzz around me, “he added.

Agaba received 2 million Shs in December from the Arrow Security Group for her act of heroism.

