A woman with a hidden disability claims to have been “ridiculed” by Ryanair staff during a flight to East Midlands airport.

Louise Allen, 32, suffers from bladder syndrome which causes her severe pain if she cannot access the bathroom at specific times.

She claimed that Ryanair agents chastised her and made fun of her when she had to use the machine’s toilets when the indicator lights were on their way back from Portugal in October.

But Ryanair denied the claim, adding that its staff were “respectful at all times to the customer”.

Ms. Allen from Loughborough says that when she arrived at East Midlands Airport, she was given a green disabled lanyard to wear.

Mrs. Allen flew to East Midlands Airport

She said that she was told that her trip would be much easier and that it would help the staff on the plane and at the airport to understand the situation.

She said that when she boarded the plane for the return flight from Faro, she informed a staff lady and showed her a letter explaining her disability and that the lady had allowed her to use the toilet before takeoff.

Ms. Allen said that everything went well for the majority of the flight.

However, 20 minutes before their landing, she said that she got up from her seat to go to the bathroom but, just as she was in the aisle on her way, the seat belt sign came on and a man came to Tannoy and said that it was now prohibited to use the toilet while the seat belt sign was on.

“Because I was already standing at the time, I thought I should go because I can’t wait. Because if I waited, I would be in great pain and wouldn’t have lasted 20 minutes, “said Allen to the Loughborough Echo.

She said that she used the restroom, but when she returned, a member of the aircraft crew gave her a very disapproving and annoyed look. She said she asked if there was a problem.

Ms. Allen said he asked why she got out of her seat and replied that it was because she had bladder pain syndrome and needed a toilet, and had already explained this to her colleague when boarded.

He turned around and said she should listen and know the Ryanair rules, she added.

“I said,” I don’t care about your stupid period, all I care about is my bladder and my condition and going to the bathroom, “said Ms. Allen.

But she claims he was very rude to her and raised her voice.

“It made me feel very, very upset and very angry at the way I had been treated by this man,” she added.

When the aircraft landed, Ms. Allen said that she had asked another crew member for the man’s name, and the employee refused.

She told them that she would not leave until he was given the name of the man or that she had spoken to the captain, she said, and the man in question then reappeared.

She asked him for his name and he replied by giving a name, but then said he laughed, as did another woman.

Ms. Allen said that she told them that she was not wearing the lanyard without good reason and that she had a hidden disability, to which she said the woman replied, “Yes, I also have a hidden disability “, and laughing at her and laughing as she said.

Ms. Allen said she asked, “What, do you have bladder syndrome?”

She said that the staff member replied, “I have problems, I have problems, who cares, who cares?”

Ms. Allen said she was “absolutely disgusted” with the way she was treated by staff.

She added that she felt that she should not have paid for her aisle seat given her disability.

“The reason I need an aisle seat is because I need quick access to the bathroom,” she said.

Ms. Allen said that although she contacted Ryanair three times with her complaint, she had not received a response.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The cabin crew on this flight from Faro to East Midlands (October 20) have always been respectful of this customer and have acted in accordance with safety procedures.

“The safety and comfort of our customers, our crews and our aircraft are our number one priority.”

Ryanair also denied having received an official complaint from Ms. Allen.

