The transfer window can be a stressful time for fans. They’re constantly online, looking for signs that their club could sign up a new player, with the end of the window bringing a certain sense of peace and serenity.

The same applies to the players. Your future can be decided in a jiffy, often with very little advance warning. Even if you think you are on the way to a new club, it can change very quickly.

This is what Kevin Doyle says, who experienced a lot of drama during his game days during the transmission of windows in January. The most dramatic example was the 2014 winter window.

Speaking on The Buildup podcast this week, Doyle said he was about to join Middlesbrough and received an 11-hour call from QPR chief Harry Redknapp.

He remembered:

I was at Celtic for almost two January in a row, I wanted to go to Everton, I wanted to go to Aston Villa. It was very close to these events, your wife is only half looking around and planning. It’s pretty stressful.

Every footballer is always up to date with every transfer. It is very rare that you are not connected or may move somewhere unless you have just signed a new contract.

The QPR was pretty good for me at the time, I enjoyed it. I actually drove the M1 to Middlesbrough.

I was up there, their owner and manager was waiting for me in a hotel in Middlesbrough and I pulled up. I was there halfway.

QPR had tried to sign me in this window a few times but was unable to agree with wolves, Middlesbrough had.

I was there to sign for her when Harry Redknapp called me and said, “Wherever you stop, we’ve made a deal, just wait for us to sign it off with the club.”

I had to get into service with the M1 around eight in the evening. Middlesbrough started calling me, “Go where are you? You should be here by now.”

It was terrible. I felt terrible but I wanted to go to QPR. They were the frontrunners and Middlesbrough was in the play-offs.

QPR had much better players and I really wanted to play under Harry Redknapp. I just turned and went back to London, arrived at 3 a.m. and went to a doctor at 6 a.m.

