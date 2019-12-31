advertisement

Files from the Taoiseach Department show that some of Charlie Haughey’s most passionate followers were fully delighted when he returned as Taoiseach in 1987.

A woman wrote from Spain, sent him a handmade card with a bouquet of flowers and said he was “great”.

She wished God’s blessings on him for the difficult task of governing the country, but said that if anyone could, he could. “I prayed and hoped for you and actually cried for joy when you were elected,” she said.

A woman from Monaghan sent him a card with a bouquet of flowers, but she did not offer prayers for people who did not support the Fianna Fáil party. “I don’t think the Irish press is our newspaper anymore and RTÉ doesn’t help our party much either,” she wrote. “I’d like to see Ted Nealon’s head on a plate, thanks.”

Nealon, a former journalist, was a Fine Gael TD at the time and served as Minister of State for Art and Culture before the 1987 election. He was also the author of Nealon’s guide to the Dáil and Seanad, which was published after every general election. The letter writer did not describe what Nealon had done to arouse her anger.

She also asked Mr. Haughey to “watch TV as often as possible” and said she had enjoyed his performance on the Late Late Show. “How can it be that RTÉ Fianna Fáil and us all show so little respect?” She asked. “How dare you? [Your capital letters] It’s an insult. I hate you now.”

“Get rid of the dead wood”

In a letter from Dún Laoghaire, a doctor praised Haughey for reducing increases in “already scandalously high salaries of the least needy. I hope you get rid of the dead wood too – Senate, President, etc., ”he wrote. “Pensions after four years are an intolerable insult to us that we will no longer receive a pension after a life of effort and service.”

The doctor said the money saved should be given to the homeless and stray. “Form a school for hikers in Áras an Uachtaráin,” he wrote. “He [President Patrick Hillery] has two other houses and is now a very rich man.”

This reflects what businessman Peter Casey said when he ran for the presidency in 2018. He suggested taking travelers to Phoenix Park, where they would go to school. Traveler and actor John Connors said Casey proposed a concentration camp scenario.

