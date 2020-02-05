advertisement

Christian Eriksen says he was classified as “the bad guy” at Tottenham Hotspur because he spoke openly about his desire for a new challenge when his Premier League contract expired.

The 27-year-old Dane, who moved to Spurs in 2013 and joined Inter Milan last month, said after Tottenham’s loss to Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final that he wanted to try something new.

“If you have a short contract, you’re the black sheep,” Eriksen told the BBC. “I was very honest … I didn’t want to hide like many other players. Everyone is different … I wanted to say it out loud.

“I got blamed for a lot of things because I was the bad guy. I read that I was the bad person in the locker room and that it wasn’t good to be there since I said I wanted to go. “

Eriksen, whose contract was due to expire in June, said he worked on improving his form in the first part of the campaign, in which Mauricio Pochettino was fired as coach and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

“I was ready to try something new, but felt like I was still ready to play my place when nothing came,” added Eriksen.

“I was no other player. But I was in and out of the team. But even if I had a four-year contract, this season would have been difficult after the Champions League final. ”

