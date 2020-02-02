advertisement

The renovation of a listed building is a big undertaking even for the most demanding house fans. Add four boys under eight, a husband working from home, and nausea (and possibly birth at home), and things get a lot more complicated.

And yet, Jeanne Delbarre notes that on-site living during the renovation of her Victorian home on Dún Laoghaire’s Haddington Terrace was not as stressful as she expected.

“I had heard so many stories about builders and people kept telling me it was going to be so stressful, but the guys we used were so good,” she recalls. “You only get used to the fact that 14 builders come and go. In fact, it was very interesting. Back then I was just grateful that we didn’t have to rent anywhere else. “

But scratch the surface and it seems that Jeanne has a healthy appetite for a challenge. The former technician, who has worked on a major renovation on the Haddington Terrace property, is now teaching her three sons Gabriel (10), Tristan (6) and Lucien (6). Henri (2) and Denis (5 months) are likely to follow suit in time.

“I wanted to be with the kids – the feminist in me didn’t expect that,” she laughs. “We were late in the neighborhood to get places for the public schools in the area. Our boys were very happy at the local private school (St. Nicholas Montessori), but when you start multiplying school bills by three or four, it gradually adds up.

“It’s not easy, but it works well and we follow the school curriculum,” added Jeanne. “We kept in touch with all of their friends in the neighborhood so that they still enjoy this social interaction.”

The boys live in the largest bedroom in the house, and classes take place every day at the desks in their bedrooms: “They wake up, we go down the stairs for breakfast and go back to work,” explains Jeanne. “Simon also works from home, so we’re all together.”

After moving from Normandy to Ireland, Jeanne, who had previously worked at Google, fell in love with Dublin so much that she was convinced that she was a girl in town forever.

“Before I thought it was strange to move to the suburbs,” she laughs. “Now I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

Jeanne and her husband Simon had lived with their three oldest sons in a semi-detached house in Ballybrack when they came across the seaside house on Haddington Terrace in 2015. Depending on the planning conditions, lines, lines and new windows have to be rewired. The property was largely untouched from the outside, but divided into four apartments. Most of the house had been left behind over the years.

“The roof was good – it was pretty much that,” recalls Jeanne. “It was on the market for a long time and was owned by the banks. It took over a year to deal with them, and then we had a year to go through the building permit. “

The fact that the property was divided into apartments was indeed a draw for the family. In collaboration with Extend Architects in Dalkey and Roe Savin Construction, they planned to build a separate apartment on the basement and ground floor. On the top two floors was a three-bedroom family home that you should occasionally rent and use to visit family members.

During the one-year project, the whole family moved on site and initially settled in the apartment on the ground floor for one year.

“It was actually so practical,” says Jeanne. “The boys had the bedroom and my husband and I were in the open living room. Our fourth little boy was born from a home birth and I was there in my big bed and was able to empty the washing machine in the kitchen. As a new parent, you’re pretty house-trained anyway. When we moved into the two-room apartment for six months, the extra space felt like a luxury. In fact, it would have been more stressful to live elsewhere during the renovation work. “

After the purchase of the property for 920,000 euros, the construction and renovation bill came to several hundred thousand more. When it came to decorating, the couple hired interior designer Caroline Flannery early on in the project. Together they decided on a range that would compete with a family of active boys. Hence the gray kitchen, the darker parquet laminate floor and the dark blue walls.

AlternativeFurniture.ie’s kitchen table / bench is durable enough for a growing family, while the suitcase coffee table and TV unit are treasures of the flea market. The eye-catching wool blanket in the family room is handmade by Jeanne in a workshop with Olanmor.

“Fortunately, we have a simple taste,” notes Jeanne. “Most of the kitchen was from Ikea with handles ordered from Etsy, and we found lights from Next and Lights.ie. I bought the spider light from the kitchen in France for around 90 euros and the lamp in the hallway from Amazon.

“Caroline also advised us that open shelves in a busy kitchen are a good idea,” adds Jeanne. “My mother also has a pop-up gallery in Normandy from which many works of art come. The Samsung TV is linked to curated museum collections (in sleep mode).”

When asked what advice she could give to others who are undertaking a similar project, Jeanne comments: “Be willing to compromise, especially with listed buildings. You won’t always get what you want. For example, you cannot attach the connector anywhere and you cannot change the outside. It helped us that it was not difficult for us to make these compromises. “

However, one of the most exciting features of the Haddington Terrace house is the unobstructed view of the Dún Laoghaire pier.

“It’s not just a sea view, it’s a busy sea view, with the regatta, rescue operations, sporting events, the Red Bull (Cliff Diving Event),” says Jeanne. “It’s such a nice place and we have everything we need. We jog on the pier even though we haven’t swim at Forty Foot yet. Maybe we’ll try next year.”

