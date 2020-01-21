advertisement

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill doesn’t need a Thursday Throwback to go back in time. The hip hop veteran came up with a super vintage photo of himself.

Key facts: Last night, MM published his social media pages with a rare photo of himself as a young bull.

On a related note: A few days ago, Meek raised his eyebrows with freestyle clips.

Wait, there is more: In early January 2020, Meek Milly contacted Twitter to explain why taking a break from social media is not a bad thing.

Some people are deeply caught up in social media and don’t even know they’re sick on this shit 24/7. Real reality … you have to check that jaw sometimes

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 6, 2020

Before you leave: Meek recently deactivated his Instagram page and reactivated it on New Years Day.

