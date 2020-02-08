advertisement

Sorcha comes tormented into the living room as if the Corbon monoxide worm is about to start. She says, “Well? Did you do it?”

I like, “Do it? Like in?”

I sit down to re-watch the game between Ireland and Scotland with my famous Tactics Book, which is open over my thighs.

She says, “Oh my god, Ross, today was the day the application form for St Íte’s went online!”

“Okay, who or what is St. Ite.”

“Are you serious? St íte’s is an Irish university. Okay, that’s the understatement of the century. It’s like Irish college. It is in Connemora. Here – oh my god – send all their children to this year. “

“How do we know?”

She drifts up and down in front of the television.

She says, “Because Ross is the only college not mentioned in the Mount Anville Moms Gaelgoiri WhatsApp group.” Roz Matthews says they are considering sending sincerity to Coláiste na nOileán. Grainne Lessing says they are considering sending Hester to Coláiste Chamuis. Helen Hall says they are considering sending Thia Hall to Coláiste Ó Direáin. “

I’m there. “And you say they’re not?”

“Of course not! It’s a bluff and counterbluff game! You know that almost all of these colleges accept a maximum of 10 students from each secondary school. So the trick is to identify the one that literally nobody is talking about – and that’s the one that everyone wants their children to go from. “

How can I chillax if Honor may need to go to an Irish college that none of the popular girls attend?

Seriously, to be a Mount Anville mother, you want the stamina of a jigging camel.

She says: “I have been following the conversation on the Gaelgoiri WhatsApp since the end of August and St. Estes is the only college that no one has mentioned, so I told you to print out the form as soon as it is online at around nine o’clock go! “

“Sorcha, Chillax.”

It stops walking up and down.

She says, “How can I chillax, Ross, when Honor ends up attending an Irish college that literally none of the popular girls go to?”

I am there, “I printed out the form.”

“You did? Oh my god, why did you just go through me?”

“It’s good, Cordio!”

She even laughs to be fair, even if it’s only out of relief.

She says, “Oh my god, thank you, thank you, thank you. Did you fill it in and put it in the envelope I gave you – the one with the address and the stamp on the front?”

“Yes I have.”

“And did you post it?”

“Um, no, I left it on the kitchen table.”

“Ross, I told you to post it.”

“I wanted to post it this afternoon. I have to do my video analysis for the Scotland match. “

Nothing much happens on the way to Connemora, except that Sorcha tries to break the world record in land speed

“Ross, all the other mothers will have been at the post office this morning at half past nine with their completed forms. Jesus, Grainne Lessing always brings them directly to the sorting office. Honor will go – oh my god – ballistic? “

She hurries out of the room and returns 30 seconds later with the form in one hand and her coat in the other. She says, “We’ll take my Cor.”

I wonder, “Um, where are we going exactly?”

She is there. “We’re going to Connemora. We’ll hand it over.”

Nothing much happens on the way to Connemora, as she said, except that Sorcha tries to break the world record in land speed and every time I try to start a conversation – for example about the positive aspects of Ireland’s attack game – she says I think if our daughter becomes a social pariah, it’s my fault.

We finally reach our goal. We have pork in front of St. íte’s and she gives me the letter – and then she drops something that should be called a bomb.

“Okay,” she says, “the website says they don’t accept hand-made application forms.”

I wonder, “Um, what should I do?”

“Oh my god, Ross, do I have to phrase it for you? I want you to flirt with the girl at the front desk. “

“I thought you hated it when I flirted with other women?”

“No, I hate when you sleep with other women. In this case, I give you permission to flirt. “

She leans forward in her seat and combs my hair with my fingers to cover my bald spots. “Open another button on this shirt,” she says. “And don’t be afraid to smile. You have a good smile – like in, very convincing.”

So I go into the building with the letter in hand. I find the reception and my daycare almost falls through the floor. It’s a real guy sitting behind the desk – and unfortunately my famous chorus is lost?

He says something to me in Irish. He says: “Dia is Mhuire Dhuit.”

And I’m there, “Conas a speaka the English?”, The only Irishman I’ve ever learned.

And you might want to close one of these shirt buttons – a storm is blowing out there!

Obviously he gets the message saying “Can I help you?”

And I wonder, “Yes, no, I have this application form for my daughter. She hopes to come here in the summer.”

“I’m sorry,” he says. “We do not accept applications submitted by hand. That is on the website.”

“What if I …”

“I’m sorry, no ifs or buts. You have to publish it like everyone else. And you might want to close one of those shirt buttons – a storm is blowing out there!”

He has a little giggle in front of him.

I leave the building ten seconds later and in which direction do I go? The real postman.

Suddenly, without knowing that I’m going to say it, I hear myself say, “Sorry, you dropped it.”

He turns around, takes the letter from me and puts it on his stack. He says: “Go raibh maith agat!” And I just smile at him as if I understand what he’s trying to say.

I go back to the Cor with triumphant orms. But I don’t get a grateful response from Sorcha that I expect. In fact, tears run down her face.

I wonder, “What is the story?”

She says: “I was wrong, Ross. The college they all attend is Scoil Naomh Pádraig. How long is the trip to Dingle? “

