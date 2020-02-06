advertisement

As an Irish citizen living in Australia, I was very frustrated and upset when I watched this campaign in newspapers and on social media.

After growing up in Drumcondra in the north of Dublin, I moved to Sydney, Australia, at the age of 24, almost two years ago.

advertisement

I went looking for adventures and more job opportunities to escape the rising rent and disproportionately low salaries that paralyze young people in Ireland.

I want to go back home a few days more than others, but I’m scared when I look at the difficulties of friends and family that I left behind. The few who can afford to rent are financially overwhelmed and do not get ahead even with respected university degrees and formerly respected, well-paid jobs. Those who have left and have since returned to Ireland speak little about where they will go next because “there is nothing for us at home” – and it will not be if things go on like they do are.

Almost 12 years since the Lehman Brothers found their way into everyday language, the queue for the Dole is undoubtedly shorter and the economy in Ireland has largely recovered.

But if everything is golden on the Emerald Island, why are so many of his smart young people still planning courses far from home? And why, as soon as we leave, are we denied the choice of government that will run and determine our country for years to come because we have no right to vote abroad?

I belong to the generation that grew up when the roar of the Celtic tiger peaked. When the world found out about the fall in prices and the banks quickly stopped lending in September 2008, Ireland in our childhood crumbled before our eyes.

Apparently overnight, the prosperity and glittering excesses of family vacations, house extensions and private schools that took place in most of the country twice a year, which much of the country had taken for granted, evaporated and were dissolved by forced layoffs, storming social queues and the plaintiff “For Sale”. Signs silently screaming their willingness to accept an offer from the lowest applicant.

The crash and its consequences meant that many young adults were sitting in their parents’ free spaces, in limbo and unable to save, which made them inaccessible to securing a mortgage.

This limbo is better known as the housing crisis in Ireland and is the cornerstone of the upcoming general election.

Many Irish had to go. And why should the Irish abroad accept that their right to vote is withdrawn by the system that only leaves us with the choice of emigration?

A little over two months ago, I saw British friends in Sydney vote through a proxy in the historic UK election.

They were in charge, and when I watched them, I became indescribably aware that Irish people living abroad have been effectively suppressed by our own electoral law since the 1937 constitution.

Ireland, along with only four other European countries, deprives citizens who live abroad of their right to vote and extends this right only to those who live within the republic’s borders.

Our legislation is one of the most restrictive in Europe. Under applicable law, emigrants still have 18 months to vote after leaving Ireland, but even then we have to seek exemption and pay for the often expensive flights home that most overseas people have in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New York is unaffordable especially in Zealand.

There is no letter mail, no proxy voting for the hundreds of thousands of us who are scattered all over the world, from the busy streets of London to the sandy shores of Sydney where we have traveled in search of a better life.

More than one in six Irish people over the age of 15 now live abroad. Many of them come from the cities and communities we love, which are characterized by toxic work culture, hours of M50 commuting, exploding rents and salaries are not enough to keep up with the ever-increasing cost of living.

But Ireland has it highest proportion of adults living abroad from all OECD countries.

I believe that these statistics should be so meaningful that they can change the course of an election, but they will remain irrelevant until changes are made to our electoral law.

Life here in Australia is good; in fact it is wonderful. But something from paradise is spoiled by the silent, gnawing knowledge of fate that could await me if I choose to return home.

For many emigrants, there is also an elusive longing for things that could have been, but never will, as long as we continue to live abroad.

For weekend afternoons with aging parents who remember the past.

For the joy of grandparents celebrating the birth of their first grandson in the flesh, rather than through a flickering FaceTime connection.

For birthdays, weddings and funerals, which always relieve the agony of the kilometers.

The Italian model gives emigrants the right to vote in parliamentary elections by post or at the Italian embassy in their country of choice.

In countries without an Italian diplomatic mission, citizens have to return home to vote, but anyone who does so is reimbursed 75 percent of their travel expenses by the government. Why can’t Ireland pass similar laws?

In the next election I want to walk through the doors of our embassy on Market Street with thousands of Irish people so that our votes will be counted.

Alice Murphy comes from Drumcondra in Dublin. She emigrated to Sydney almost two years ago. She is now a journalist with Daily Mail Australia

advertisement