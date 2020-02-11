advertisement

February 11, 2020 11:54 PM EST

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Dozens of people from the Cayce community came to Trinity Baptist Church to pray for the safe return of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

“I want my baby back,” said Ruth Collins, Faye’s grandmother. “You have to find her.”

Faye’s family members were in the front row when the room was full of emotion and love for a little girl who has been missing for two days.

“We are concerned, of course, very upset, but we only think of positive thoughts,” said Monica Foutz, a family friend. “We have to keep thinking that they will find them. We are just waiting for them to do it.”

What keeps her mood high are the happy thoughts about Faye. She loved everyone she met and was looking forward to Valentine’s Day.

When she was in a room, you noticed it because she didn’t go.

“It’s funny, bubbly, loves to color,” said Foutz. “Always had a smile on my face, always had a smile on my face. Most beautiful blue eyes you have ever seen. A smile that would melt your heart. ”

