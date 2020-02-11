advertisement

A few weeks ago I reviewed the Wattbike Atom, a smart trainer that I found more flexible in his approach to home cycling than many others I have tried. It works with Zwift and Sufferfest and all the most popular training apps, but it also has its own app, packed with pre-programmed training sessions and virtual journeys.

The selection at the time I tested it was modest but sure enough to keep a person busy. Wattbike has now improved its built-in offering with eight new rides that mimic some of the most challenging routes in America. I am literally not ready for this.

Wattbike offers a full overview of the rides in a new blog post, but the short story is that the eight new rides – Hurricane Ridge, Mount Washington, Independence Pass, Mount Evans, Mount Lemmon, Whiteface Mountain, Pikes Peak and Kaloko Drive – offer the most challenging automated training experiences on the platform so far.

Not someone to reject a chance to be completely humiliated by technology, I tried my hand (well, legs) at Pikes Peak. It … absolutely destroyed me. The Wattbike automatically adjusts the resistance based on where you are in the climb, effectively simulating the “real road” feeling. It’s a feature that works great, and in the case of Pikes Peak it was a bit too much for my weekend warrior cycling body to handle.

Here’s how Wattbike describes this specific climb:

The climb reaches a height of 1689 m over 19.6 km with an average gradient of 7.3% and some sections steeper than 12.9%. After a relatively easy start, things quickly become steep on the 2 km mark, only really flattening off for some hard-earned rest between the 14 and 17 km markings before the last battle to the top.

The ride was a challenge to say the least, and I am not ashamed to say that I had to stop completely a handful of times to give my legs a break, otherwise I would adjust the resistance manually and lose all my self-respect.

It is clear that these intense rides are ‘endgame’ material that you want to tackle as soon as you feel that you have mastered the rest of what the Wattbike app has to offer. It expands the standard offer and in the competitive market for smart trainers at home it is nice to see that Wattbike intends to add new things to keep the experience fresh.

