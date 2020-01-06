advertisement

A national radio DJ who had to leave the airways two years ago due to a stroke is slated to launch a podcast series warning that the disease can occur at any age.

After 30 years as a broadcaster, Gerry Stevens (52), DJ at Q102, had to temporarily hang up his microphone when he suffered a brain hemorrhage while watching television in November 2017.

“I didn’t have an event, but I wasn’t feeling very well. I was sick, hot and my tongue suddenly felt very big,” he said.

“Ann noticed that the left side of my face sank. I used to live from being able to speak, but suddenly I couldn’t control my voice and my tongue just didn’t work for me anymore.

“I got needles and needles in my arms and within 10 minutes I definitely knew I was having trouble when my left hand, arm and leg stopped working.

“I tried to get up from the chair, but I just fell over.”

During the four months that he was in the hospital, Stevens from Duleek, Co Meath said that he was surprised to meet people of all ages who had had a stroke.

“When I was growing up, a stroke was something that happened to your grandma and was a sign of age, but that’s no longer the case. It is now a widespread event even among those under 40.”

He highlighted lifestyle as a contributing factor.

“I had a busy life, toured and led bands, but I didn’t think I was stressed. I didn’t get any warning signals. Unlike 85 percent of most shock victims, I didn’t have a blood clot, bleeding from the brain, and undiagnosed hypertension a reading of over 200. “

Stevens described the experience as the most frightening time in his life.

“Suddenly I could no longer speak or drive and had lost all strength on my left side. When I spoke I sounded angry or drunk or both.”

Two years later, he still has cramps in his foot and difficulty moving his left hand, but he drives back and just bought a fitted motorcycle.

He also decided to record a series of podcasts with stroke victims and medical professionals to raise awareness of the condition.

“The most important thing is to remember the acronym Schnell to recognize a stroke – facial, poor arm, language difficulties and time – and call the emergency services. Time is brain and you lose 100,000 brain cells per minute, so it’s really crucial. “

The podcasts will be released later this month.

