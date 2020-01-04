advertisement

I have tried eating less meat in the past few months, although progress has been somewhat slow. It’s not that I expected to be an avid vegetarian or vegan overnight, but I thought I would like a lot less meat at that point. Or that I would shiver at the idea of ​​having a steak or fried chicken for dinner. The opposite is the case, and I even wondered if I put more emphasis on reducing my meat consumption.

But how important is it to change? The August Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) strongly advocated switching to a plant-based diet, particularly in rich countries, and referred to the effects of methane emissions from cows. Moving away from cattle breeding would also free up land for growing other crops and reforesting, she said, especially in places like the Amazon, which acts as a carbon sink for cooling global temperatures.

I prefer slowly reducing meat intake while making better use of what is available

Reducing our meat consumption is fundamental to the fight against climate change. We just have to be smart about how we adapt. However, it should be remembered that it wasn’t that long ago (maybe a few generations in this country) that we only ate meat once or twice a week when the Sunday roast was a real treat. Now we’re just used to the fact that meat is always available.

New alternatives, such as the Impossible Burger, are hailed as an opportunity for the future. These vegetable burgers mimic the texture and taste of meat and are much less carbon intensive in production, which is all very positive. However, I prefer to slowly reduce meat intake while making better use of what is available, such as beans, legumes and vegetables. And I will do my best to use seasonal fruits and vegetables and to keep food waste to a minimum, which is central to changing our eating culture.

While spaghetti bolognese or chicken pans are always an alternative, I tried to reduce the portions of meat per person

I used to eat meat about five times a week, but now I only eat meat two or three times. When I buy, I try to take it to my local butcher. And while dishes like spaghetti bolognese or chicken pan dishes are always an alternative – especially for children – I tried to increase the vegetable content and reduce the portions of meat per person.

However, the ham sandwich has remained a delicate one. Despite many attempts to introduce alternatives, my six-year-old daughter cannot be influenced. I baked and sliced ​​a ham a couple of times to avoid these horrible black (non-recyclable) plastic packaging. And although it’s not perfect, it’s a little bit better, which is sometimes all we can do.

One Change is a weekly column about the small and big changes we can make in our daily lives for the good of the planet.

