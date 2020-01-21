advertisement

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 35:24 win over the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s AFC championship game, Chiefs’ close end Travis Kelce CBS ‘Jim Nantz delivered a memorable post-game commentary after the trophy handover. Kelce channeled the Beastie Boys and said, “I’ll tell you something, it’s been seven years, baby. I’ve learned one thing since I’ve been here. You have to fight for your right to party!”

In the Tuesday edition of the Dan Patrick Show, Nantz called to talk to Patrick about a variety of topics, but perhaps the most interesting section resulted from his comments on the events leading up to these Kelce comments.

Some selected comments from Nantz:

“Well, Dan, you have to FIGHT FOR THE RIGHT TO PARTY! … I have to tell you, I was immoral there. You mentioned that there are voices in your ear and I had Jim Rikhoff (lead producer) whom I love very much and I am sure he had people behind who scream to get out of the air. And Jim kept saying when I spoke to Patrick Mahomes, “That’s it! That’s it! “And I look past Pat and see Tyrann, Tyrann Mathieu and Travis, and Travis had already warned me that he wanted to say something. What do I do now? You just won the AFC championship. I won’t be these guys I’m not quite sure what the rush was and I can usually follow instructions very well, but on that occasion I probably said something: “I have to take it back to the studio, but folks, congratulations!” and tyrant just said “thanks” but Travis, Travis just walked away and it made the whole thing great.

Nantz then tells Patrick that he has done this kind of post-game presentations seven times at the Super Bowl, 16 times at the AFC championships and 34 times at the NCAA basketball championship game, and 32 times at the Masters and numerous NCAA regional finals , He then goes on to comment on Kelce’s comments, explaining how he initially feared that Kelce would drop an F bomb on national television (in front of more than 41 million people):

“Travis ‘moment was damn cool. It was different. Actually, I have to confess when he grabbed the microphone and I held on all my life, as you said, because you had the network in your hands when he started the word’ fight “To say the f seemed to take a little longer than normal. I had a lot of thoughts in my head and somewhere in that millisecond I thought there was a synapse or something that said to me, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t obey , I was ruthless and I went straight to the f-bomb here on national television. ‘”

Fortunately for Nantz and CBS, Kelce didn’t have that in mind. But it is certainly remarkable to hear Nantz speak of exerting pressure to get out of the air and then worrying that Kelce would drop an F bomb. But everything worked out and we have one of the most memorable interviews after the game.

The rest of Nantz’s interview with Patrick is also interesting, including a discussion about the CBS analyst and upcoming free agent Tony Romo. Nantz says he talked to Romo about it and “I’m sure it is hopeful that it will work,” and Romo will stay with CBS and “I wish him the best he can do, but he will be with CBS loved by many by people, nobody more than you really… I hope we can do it together for a long, long time. ”But the conversation about the interview after the game with Kelce is particularly fascinating and it is a good look behind the scenes exactly what happened in the run-up to that.

